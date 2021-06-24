Annual ‘Bridge to Hope’ Luncheon Benefits Refugee Family Health Services at Valleywise Health

Posted By on June 24, 2021
Event Co-chairs Mari Lederman & Danielle Werstler

The Event: A Bridge to Hope Women’s Luncheon and Reading for a Cause benefitting Valleywise Health Foundation

Event Date: May 6, 2021

Event Location: Royal Palms Resort and Spa & Virtual Broadcast

Event Co-Chairs: Mari Lederman & Danielle Werstler

Key Sponsors: Epic, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Team Vanir

Dollars Raised: $50,000

Notable Moments: Emcee Karie Dozer and Dr. Crista Johnson-Agbakwu led a discussion on the New York Times best-selling book, The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates, and shared impactful stores of courage and hope from the Refugee Women’s Health Clinic at Valleywise Health. 

A video summary of the event can be viewed here.

Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation

Julie Furey & Amy Ross (top row), Colleen Peterson, Jennifer Whittington, Danielle Werstler, Debbie Brier, Laurie Slepian & Loren Mostafavi (bottom row)
Pam Stelzer, Dr. Crista Johnson-Agbakwu, Hildy Saizow & Lisa Andrus
Laila Pickard, Rebecca Pierson, Sandy Pierson & Dee Robbins
Julie Furey, Christy Orders, Jennifer Whittington, Colleen Peterson & Steffani Myers
Co-Founder and Program Manager of the Refugee Women’s Health Clinic at Valleywise Health Jeanne Nigiziyimana, Co-Founder Dr. Crista Johnson-Agbakwu and Cultural Health Navigator Daisy Taknan

