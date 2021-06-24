Don't miss
Annual ‘Bridge to Hope’ Luncheon Benefits Refugee Family Health Services at Valleywise Health
Posted By Frontdoors Media on June 24, 2021
The Event: A Bridge to Hope Women’s Luncheon and Reading for a Cause benefitting Valleywise Health Foundation
Event Date: May 6, 2021
Event Location: Royal Palms Resort and Spa & Virtual Broadcast
Event Co-Chairs: Mari Lederman & Danielle Werstler
Key Sponsors: Epic, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Team Vanir
Dollars Raised: $50,000
Notable Moments: Emcee Karie Dozer and Dr. Crista Johnson-Agbakwu led a discussion on the New York Times best-selling book, The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates, and shared impactful stores of courage and hope from the Refugee Women’s Health Clinic at Valleywise Health.
A video summary of the event can be viewed here.
Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation