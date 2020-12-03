Annual ‘Breakfast With Champions’ Goes On Virtually as Breakfast for Dinner

The Event: “Virtual” Breakfast With Champions – Breakfast for Dinner

The Cause: Special Olympics Arizona

Event Date: October 28, 2020

Event Sponsors: First Watch, Tucson Conquistadors, Academic Opportunities, Banner Health, BMO Harris Bank, Arizona Diamondbacks, Geico, Jim Click Automotive, Phoenix Suns, Strunk Insurance Group

Dollars Raised: $200,000+

From the CEO: “Obviously our Breakfast With Champions event was different this year, but we are thrilled with the turnout and the reception it received,” said Jamie Heckerman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona. “We raised more than $200,000 during this virtual event – that is a true testament to the unbelievable support we get from the Special Olympics community. Thanks to all of those who watched or donated, and a huge thanks to the Special Olympics Arizona staff for coming together to put on this great event.”

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Special Olympics Arizona

Aldo, one of the many athletes who participated in the broadcast shared his gratitude

Sawne & Tasha Crofton

The Honor Guard pre-recorded the patriotic opening