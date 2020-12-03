- Scottsdale and Phoenix Rescue Mission Partner on ‘Scottsdale Works’ ProgramPosted 2 days ago
- The Phoenix Symphony, Arizona Highways and Dierks Bentley Team Up For Virtual PerformancePosted 3 days ago
- Bank of America Names Teach For America and Human Services Campus 2020 Neighborhood BuildersPosted 2 weeks ago
- Cigna Volunteers Donate Handmade HatsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Program Gives $500,000 to Arizona TeachersPosted 2 weeks ago
- Home Matters to Arizona Gives $1.2 Million in Affordable Housing Grants for Projects in Tucson, Flagstaff and PhoenixPosted 2 weeks ago
Annual ‘Breakfast With Champions’ Goes On Virtually as Breakfast for Dinner
The Event: “Virtual” Breakfast With Champions – Breakfast for Dinner
The Cause: Special Olympics Arizona
Event Date: October 28, 2020
Event Sponsors: First Watch, Tucson Conquistadors, Academic Opportunities, Banner Health, BMO Harris Bank, Arizona Diamondbacks, Geico, Jim Click Automotive, Phoenix Suns, Strunk Insurance Group
Dollars Raised: $200,000+
From the CEO: “Obviously our Breakfast With Champions event was different this year, but we are thrilled with the turnout and the reception it received,” said Jamie Heckerman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona. “We raised more than $200,000 during this virtual event – that is a true testament to the unbelievable support we get from the Special Olympics community. Thanks to all of those who watched or donated, and a huge thanks to the Special Olympics Arizona staff for coming together to put on this great event.”
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Special Olympics Arizona