Annual Breakfast for St. Vincent de Paul Carries Out Theme of Reflecting Hope

Gabriela Montes of St. Vincent de Paul

The Event: Reflecting Hope: A Virtual Community Gathering

The Cause: St. Vincent de Paul

Event Date: November 20, 2020

Host: Mark Curtis, 12 News Anchor

Donation Match: Thanks to a group of supporters, a $500,000 matching gift will match all gifts made to St. Vincent de Paul through the end of the year.

Notable Moments: The event shared the incredible story of the Vera family who found themselves in desperate need of support in 2020. Thanks to St. Vincent de Paul, Maria Vera, who lost her husband to cancer and whose daughter lost her job due to COVID closures, was able to keep her home with mortgage assistance. To continue this theme of hope that persevered for the Vera family, pre-registered event guests participated in a shared virtual experience: opening a Hope Box that was mailed prior to the event. Together at distance, everyone opened their Hope Boxes to learn of the special gift inside — a single note card with paid postage to be sent as an expression of love and gratitude to someone who gave hope OR to be sent to someone in need of hope as an expression of love and encouragement.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul and Frontdoors Media

Host Mark Curtis

Interview with Steve Zabilski, St. Vincent de Paul CEO

Hope in a Box

Part of Gabriela’s message of hope delivery included a beautiful floral arrangement

A special deliver for the Vera Family