Animal Welfare Organizations Partner to Form Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting thousands of pets across Arizona at risk of being surrendered to animal shelters by families that are forced to choose between paying rent and buying groceries, medicine and other necessities — including pet-related expenses. To help owners keep their pets with them and out of shelters, seven of the leading animal welfare organizations in Arizona have proactively formed the Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force, the first of its kind in Arizona and one of the few in the country.

The goal of the task force is to provide a multifaceted approach, including a centralized website — pethousinghelpaz.org — with resources and easy-to-use tools to help owners find permanent or temporary homes for pets by connecting them directly with people who want to help. Through the website, pet owners can access bilingual resources, sign up to rehome their pet, or connect with fellow pet lovers to temporarily foster their pet until they get back on their feet. Those who want to help can sign up to become a temporary foster parent to a pet owner in need.

By creating a community-wide solution to this community-wide problem, Altered Tails, Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA, Arizona Humane Society, The Arizona Pet Project, Heidi’s Village, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, and Maricopa County Animal Care & Control hope to stem the pandemic’s effect on Arizona pets and families. It is anticipated that when the moratorium lifts, an estimated 22 to 39 percent of renters will be affected, along with approximately 5,000 pets in Maricopa County each month. This doubles animal shelters’ current monthly intake.

To learn more, go to pethousinghelpaz.org.

DID YOU SEE: Our annual 2021-22 Furry Friends Resource Directory, a mini-publication highlighting animal charities in Maricopa County. Whether you are looking to adopt, volunteer or support local organizations and businesses, the Furry Friends Resource Directory has the place for you and your fur-kids. Click here to view the 2021-22 Furry Friends Resource Directory.