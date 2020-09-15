Angry Crab Shack Tops $150K in Donations During Pandemic

Left to right: Leslie Zschokke, Director of Corporate Giving for St. Mary’s, Eric Kardon, Director of Operations Angry Crab, Andy Diamond, president of Angry Crab Shack

Angry Crab Shack has now donated over $150,000 to local organizations locally during the pandemic.

The seafood company spearheaded several fundraising initiatives in the first half of 2020, including:

$90,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. As a longstanding partnership with PCH, Angry Crab Shack has become a regular donor through the sale of its popular menu item – Phoenix Children’s Fries. The company has continued to donate $1 for every order of fries and root beer floats sold, raising more than $200,000 total to date.

$10,000 to United Food Bank and $10,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank, which supplied a total of 120,000 meals.

$2,000 to American Service Animal Society.

$40,000 to Arizona Housing Coalition. Through Angry Crab Shack’s July “You Dine, We Donate” campaign, the brand donated $.25 for every pound of seafood ordered – delivery, carry-out, or dine-I – all monthlong.Arizona Housing Coalition is an organization that acts as a one-stop-shop for veteran resources. The donation will help them keep up with increased demand for housing assistance, clothing, meals, haircuts and more to homeless or at-risk veterans.

In addition to its charitable efforts, the company has quickly adapted to new changes and took this time to refine its operations and opened its 11th store in Arizona at the end of August.

angrycrabshack.com