Alzheimer‘s Association, National Charity League Form New Partnership

Partnership will increase access to information and resources

Recently, the Alzheimer’s Association and National Charity League (NCL) announced a new partnership to educate and engage 200,000 NCL members in local communities in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association and NCL will work together to create greater awareness of Alzheimer’s Association resources, programs, care and support services for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia in communities served by NCL members while engaging members in the Association’s volunteer, education, awareness and fundraising initiatives.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is pleased to join with National Charity League to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and to engage its members in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Stephanie Rohlfs-Young, senior director of volunteer & community engagement at Alzheimer’s Association. “This important partnership will help extend the Alzheimer’s Association reach into communities served by National Charity League, providing more families access to care and support services while engaging in all our work to end Alzheimer’s.”

NCL — the country’s premier mother-daughter nonprofit organization — has more than 200,000 members and alumnae in hundreds of chapters across the nation, including 11 chapters in Arizona.

alz.org | nationalcharityleague.org