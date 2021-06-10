Allie Anderson Named Executive Director for Community Engagement and Partnerships for Epilepsy Foundation

Allie Anderson

Allie Anderson has been named the new Executive Director for Community Engagement and Partnerships for the Phoenix-based Epilepsy Foundation.

The Foundation’s mission is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives. Its upcoming initiatives include Camp Candlelight, a camp program that provides a safe and secure camping experience for youth and teens with epilepsy, and seizure training and education programs.

There are more than 77,000 people, including 11,200 children, with epilepsy in Arizona, and the training helps keep them safe and supported in their local communities.

Anderson previously served as the Associate Executive Director for Desert Foothills Family YMCA and Valley of the Sun YMCA, as well as Community Engagement Director for The Arthritis Foundation.

The Epilepsy Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid.

epilepsy.com