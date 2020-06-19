Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Selects New Board President, Officers

Len Gutman

Len Gutman, Foundation Relations Advisor at the American Heart Association, has been elected Chair of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.

Also elected to board leadership roles are Vice Chair Torrie Taj, CEO, Child Crisis Arizona; Secretary Yvonne Moss, an attorney with Caritas Law Group; and Treasurer Mario Aniles, Director of Finance and Portfolio Management at the Housing Authority of Maricopa County.

New board members include Maria Echeveste, Senior Vice President and Community Relations Manager, Bank of America; Roger Haston, Ph.D, President, Institute for Animals; Myriah Mhoon, CEO, New Life Center; Jeri Royce, President and CEO, Esperança; and Kate Thoene, Executive Director, Waste Not Arizona.

Also serving on the board are previous Board Chair Kelly McCullough, Director of Business Development at the Contributor Development Partnership; previous Treasurer Ron Stearns, Principle, Assurance at CliftonLarsonAllen; previous Vice Chair Sonia Perillo, Development Officer at Mayo Clinic; previous Vice Chair Glenn Wike, Senior Director of Strategy and Public Policy at the Arizona Community Foundation Penny Allee Taylor, Chief Public Policy Officer at the Valley of the Sun United Way; Mesha Davis, CEO at the Arizona Foundation for Women; and Kate Jensen, President & CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona.

“Our board reflects the tremendous diversity of our membership, in terms of both the services and resources provided to communities across Arizona as well as their expertise and life experiences. Collectively, they bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the Alliance,” said CEO Kristen Merrifield. “We are indebted to them for their ongoing service and we are particularly appreciative for the leadership of former chair Kelly McCullough, treasurer Ron Stearns and vice chairs Sonia Perillo and Gllenn Wike, who will continue serving out their full board terms.”

