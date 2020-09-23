ACCEL Completes $232K Facilities Expansion

ACCEL members enjoy the expanded facility.

ACCEL, a nonprofit that serves children and adults who have developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, cognitive disabilities and behavioral disorders, recently completed a $232,602 facilities expansion project which allows the organization to further support students transitioning from school-based programs to adult day programs.

“One of the biggest transitions for our students who have developmental disabilities is preparing themselves for life after school,” said Raymond Damm, CEO of ACCEL. “As a result of this expansion, we can further support students through this transition. This is the first of two projects that will ultimately help us to double the capacity of the individuals we are able to serve.”

The expansion project, which took place at ACCEL’s Metro Campus in Phoenix, spans 5,893 square feet and includes new lighting, flooring and finishes throughout, new and enlarged accessible restrooms and shower rooms, and amenities including drinking fountains and hand-washing stations.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of Executive Council Charities’ volunteer force, Executive Council 70,” Damm said. “We’re so grateful they chose to adopt this project and connected us with their member Cory Shepard from Cresa, the commercial real estate and project management firm that we partnered with for the renovation.”

Originally formed in 1972, Executive Council 70 is a group of 70 working professionals and 250 life members who are dedicated to helping the community through a series of fundraising events and initiatives, and has raised $12 million in just the past five years.

“Through our involvement with Executive Council 70, we were proud to partner with ACCEL to help them expand their mission of serving individuals who have developmental disabilities in the Valley,” said Cory Shepard, principal of project management at Cresa. “We are delighted to see our work contribute to the success of other companies.”

The project team also included RSP Architects, WestCon Companies and several sub-contractors and vendors. Additional donations of goods and services came from Corbins Electric, DanCo Plumbing, Chas Roberts, Mortenson, Moya Painting, Slabhaus, Copperstate Wall Systems, Associated Woodworks, RHQ and ThermAir, a partner of Chas Roberts.

“As ACCEL celebrates our 40th anniversary, we are excited to add this milestone to our history,” Damm said. “The space is already fully functional and being used by our students and Adult Service members, who are absolutely overjoyed to be in the new and improved space.”

www.accel.org