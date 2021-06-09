ACCEL Celebrates 26 Graduating High School Students

ACCEL, a nonprofit serving children and adults with developmental disabilities, celebrated the graduation of 26 students from their Metro Campus in Phoenix, East Campus in Tempe and satellite campus in Buckeye during a ceremony held recently at Camelback High School.

“We are proud to be able to celebrate this milestone of our students,” said Jon Evans, ACCEL’s Metro Campus principal. “We strive to provide our students with the skills and confidence to live a life of hope and dignity, and this celebration marks another step closer to that goal.”

ACCEL implemented safety protocols during the ceremony, including masks and social distancing, to ensure that students, their families and staff could celebrate safely.

As the class of 2021 embarks on the next chapter of their lives, these students have big dreams for their futures. Several are continuing into the adult program at ACCEL, where they will continue their education by developing workplace skills and behaviors that will help them continue to gain independence and self-confidence. Other students will be attending adult day centers around the Valley.

“We are thrilled that so many of our students will be staying on at ACCEL and joining our adult program,” said Chris Horton, ACCEL’s East Campus principal. “We look forward to hearing more from all our students as they begin these new opportunities.”

accel.org