AARP Historic Chapter #1 Conducts Food Drive

Recently, members of AARP Historic Chapter #1 in Youngtown, Arizona, were excited to present 312 pounds of food along with a check for $150 to Valley View Community Food Bank. Food collected during a nine-day community food drive included essentials such as milk, butter and cheese as well as the non-perishables most requested by families in need.

Charlene McGarvey, vice president of Historic Chapter #1, delivered the food to the Peoria location of Valley View Food Bank. The donations will be targeted to support the Youngtown food bank, but food will be distributed through all Valley View Food Bank locations.

More than 300 pounds of food headed to families in need

Boasting more than 75 active members, AARP Historic Chapter #1 is the oldest existing AARP chapter in the country. It was organized in 1960 in Youngtown, Arizona, and was incorporated in 1969.

“The members of our chapter are thankful to be able to support such a wonderful resource in our community,” said Jay Lickus, AARP Historic Chapter #1 president. “With the additional challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it critical to donate what we could to assist Valley View Community Food Bank in feeding needy families in our area.”

Valley View Community Food Bank was founded in 2007 by Jesse Ramirez, who had previously served at the West Side Food Bank in Surprise, Arizona, for 21 years. “We are truly thankful for community partners like AARP Historic Chapter #1, who are supporting us during these trying times,” he said.