A Taste of the French Riviera Comes to Scottsdale

Donates more than $26,000 to local Charities During Opening Week

Even during the pandemic, several new restaurants have opened in the Valley and one of the most anticipated is Francine, which opened in mid-August in the luxury wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

As part of the Friends and Family Nights prior to opening to the public, Francine provided complimentary meals to guests to benefit three local charities and provide practice for staff. Thanks to these donations, Francine donated more than $26,000 to support the American Heart Association, PANDA and the Phoenix Heart Ball.

Restaurateur Laurent Halasz brings the French Riviera to Scottsdale through Francine’s design and menu. It’s a very personal project for Halasz as the restaurant is named for his mother and inspired by the beautiful meals she hosted.

Valley native Chef Brian Archibald, who has worked at acclaimed restaurants and resorts across the Valley, leads Francine’s culinary team.

The seasonal menu features hors d’oeuvres such as roasted bone marrow and grilled octopus with chorizo, vegetable dishes including a ratatouille tart and gazpacho, a selection of carpaccio and tartare, pizza, pasta and entrees from the land and sea including steak frites, rack of lamb, branzino and bouillabaisse. Dessert offerings include an apple tart and chocolate pot de crème with a hazelnut crumble.

In addition to a selection of fine wines, Francine offers classic cocktails such as a dirty martini and French 75, as well as signature cocktails including the refreshing Summer Cantaloupe with Pisco and sparkling wine, and the Norma Jean with hibiscus-infused grapefruit vodka.

Francine follows strict safety protocols and opens daily at 4 p.m. with plans to offer lunch and brunch later this year.

For more information, visit francinerestaurant.com.