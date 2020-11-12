A Night in the Valley Creatively Raises $375,000+ for Valleywise Health

Event Hosts: Lauren Vargas, Letitia Frye & FOX 10’s Kristy Siefkin

The Event: A Night In the Valley

The Cause: Valleywise Health Foundation

Event Date: October 22, 2020

Leading Sponsors: DMG, Epic and Kitchell

Dollars raised: $375,000+

Notable Moments: The virtual event was full of surprises, including a creative opening with FOX 10’s Kristy Siefkin’s adventure to find the right Valleywise location to start the festivities, appearances by Dierks Bentley, David Archuleta, Brett Young and even a surprise duet when Mark Tarbell joined Arizona’s own Nashville recording artist Tyler Dial on guitar.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation

Mark Tarbell Kicked off the Event with some Mixology Fun!

Dierks Bentley joined in with his support of Valleywise

The view from home: Betsey Bayless, Stacy Wilson and Neal Thomas

Kevin Neal, board chair of Valleywise Health Foundation

Team Tarbells Delivered Pre-Event Meals to Sponsors

Valleywise Health President & CEO, Steve Purves

Meals donated by A Night in the Valley sponsors were also delivered to Valleywise Health healthcare workers

Nate Lowrie, CEO of Valleywise Health Foundation