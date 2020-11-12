Don't miss
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Will Honor 30 Front Line HeroesPosted 20 hours ago
- Arizona Theatre Company Launches New Fundraising CampaignPosted 21 hours ago
- Key to Strength: Sierra Signs teams up with Waste Not to help Arizonans facing food insecurityPosted 22 hours ago
- Fulton Homes Reimagines its School Salute Program for 2020-2021 School YearPosted 2 weeks ago
- Herberger Theater Creates New Outdoor Event VenuePosted 2 weeks ago
- Bashas’ Raises $132,000 for Families Seeking Stays at Arizona Ronald McDonald HousesPosted 3 weeks ago
A Night in the Valley Creatively Raises $375,000+ for Valleywise Health
Posted By Frontdoors Media on November 12, 2020
The Event: A Night In the Valley
The Cause: Valleywise Health Foundation
Event Date: October 22, 2020
Leading Sponsors: DMG, Epic and Kitchell
Dollars raised: $375,000+
Notable Moments: The virtual event was full of surprises, including a creative opening with FOX 10’s Kristy Siefkin’s adventure to find the right Valleywise location to start the festivities, appearances by Dierks Bentley, David Archuleta, Brett Young and even a surprise duet when Mark Tarbell joined Arizona’s own Nashville recording artist Tyler Dial on guitar.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation