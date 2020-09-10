A Dose of Giving Back

Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar is one of many local restaurants participating in the Feed Phoenix program to deliver meals throughout the summer and fall to various organizations that serve people in need.

The Feed Phoenix program is facilitated by Local First Arizona with funds provided to the City of Phoenix through the CARES Act, which provides assistance for American workers, families and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Feed Phoenix program involves purchasing produce from local farms, which is used by local restaurants to create meals. These restaurants are reimbursed by Local First Arizona for the meals they prepare for participating nonprofits. The program helps support restaurants and farms while feeding Phoenicians in need.

As part of the program Daily Dose delivered 25 lunches to Native Health, an organization that provides health and wellness programs to urban American Indians, Alaska Natives and other individuals who generally experience barriers to holistic, patient-centered, culturally sensitive health and wellness services. Daily Dose also provided 50 lunches to the food pantry at Living Streams Church which feeds 500 families a month.

With locations in Midtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe, Daily Dose is active in the community. They recently participated in a fundraiser called Doggie Bag Dine Out, where they donated a portion of proceeds to the Arizona Humane Society. They also partnered with Chapman Dodge Autoplex and Breakthru Beverage to provide box lunches to healthcare workers.

“We’ve received so much support from the community this year when we needed it most,” said Daily Dose owner Matt Long. “Now it’s our turn to give back by participating in this awesome partnership.”

“The feedback from the nonprofits we’ve delivered meals to really puts everything in perspective,” said Daily Dose owner JenLyn Long. “It’s amazing to see so many people and organizations looking for ways to help others. It’s an honor to play a small part in feeding those in need.”