A 2nd Act Announces 2020 Grant Recipients

Crystal Reidy (left) and Laura Pahules (right).

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, A 2nd Act has issued two annual grants to nonprofits led by a cancer survivor.

Pink Sister Yard Sale, founded by Crystal Reidy, supports women with any type of stage 4 cancer by providing financial, social and emotional support. The organization hosts yard sales to support mothers battling stage 4 cancer by providing funds for food for these families.

Control Alt Delete, founded by Laura Pahules, is a federally designated nonprofit that helps people escaping domestic violence by removing the barriers that often keep them in unsafe situations. The Mesa nonprofit helps men and women escape domestic violence by providing immediate financial assistance.

Part of A 2nd Act’s mission is to support female survivors of all cancers as they launch or grow second acts after cancer. Each year, the organization makes $1,000 micro-grants to Arizona women. To date, the five-year-old, grassroots organization has given away $15,000.

To learn more go to a2ndact.org.