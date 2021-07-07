35 Active Duty Expecting Moms Treated to One-of-a-Kind Baby Shower

USO Baby Shower at Dominick’s Steakhouse on June 26, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Coyotes

Dominick’s Steakhouse partnered with the Arizona Coyotes and USO Arizona to host a baby shower for 35 expecting military moms. The moms are either active-duty members themselves or related to active-duty members at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona National Guard statewide or Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Arrangements for the baby shower were provided in conjunction with USO Arizona, which partnered with Dominick’s Steakhouse to identify the expecting moms who were part of the once-in-a-lifetime baby shower experience and lunch.

“We are so proud to be able to host this amazing baby shower for expecting military moms,” said Jeff Mastro, co-founder and co-owner of Dominick’s Steakhouse. “At Dominick’s Steakhouse, we are incredibly thankful to all service members, and we were so excited to deliver an afternoon of fun for these special ladies. It was a wonderful and elegant event as we continue our tradition of supporting the men and women who actively serve our country.”

USO Arizona hosts four baby showers annually for expecting moms in Phoenix, Yuma, Tucson and Fort Huachuca.

USO Arizona executive director Carla Garcia said that many of these expecting mothers can’t have a traditional baby shower because their friends and family are located out of state or overseas. So, this event strives to help the expecting moms create a local support group with shared experiences and build lifelong friendships. “USO Arizona is honored to receive this generous support of our mission delivery to connect military service members to family, home and country,” said Garcia. “With this support, USO Arizona is able to continue its mission and provide more services and support to the military community that serves us each and every day.”

The elegant event included traditional baby shower games that help moms build crucial relationships. A fan-favorite game featured a group of moms dressing a mom model in an outfit entirely crafted out of diapers. Following the design studio was a fashion show to display the moms’ creations. They could also win doorbuster prizes, including car-seat installations from area firefighters, and each mom left with a gift bag that included a a special facial rejuvenation package and a $500 gift card for post-delivery pampering from Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery.

For more than 80 years, the USO has been strengthening America’s military service members and is the only nonprofit poised and positioned to support military members and their families.

uso.org