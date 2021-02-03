3 Arizona Education Entities Pool Resources to Create Unified Statewide Voice

To accelerate meaningful change in education at every level, three leading Arizona education entities — Achieve60AZ, College Success Arizona, and Expect More Arizona — have pooled their resources and teams to become one organization.

After a year of thoughtful consideration among community stakeholders and funders, and with Arizona’s students foremost in mind, the boards of Achieve60AZ, College Success Arizona, and Expect More Arizona voted unanimously to pool resources and teams to become one organization, effective Feb. 1.

Expect More Arizona and Achieve60AZ initially will come under the umbrella and leadership of College Success Arizona to form an ambitious, expanded organization to bring a unified approach to moving the needle on Arizona Education Progress Meter goals and the state attainment goal.

The expanded organization will continue working statewide and with existing community partners of all three previous entities to advance education outcomes for children and adults across the education continuum, from the early years through college and career.

The next phase for the expanded organization includes an extensive listening tour to hear from diverse voices across Arizona about what is needed for their communities to reach the Education Progress Meter goals, including the attainment goal. The listening tour will help inform everything from the visual brand and new name of the enhanced organization to collective strategic direction.

