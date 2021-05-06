2021 ‘Youth of the Year’ Honored by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Posted By on May 6, 2021
The 2021 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Youth of the Year Finalists with President & CEO Ivan Gilreath

The Event: Celebrate Youth Gala benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Presenting Sponsors: Tiffany & Bosco and Meritage Homes

Event Date: April 24, 2021

Venue: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Sunset Lawn

Notable Moments: The 2021 Youth of the Year, Isabella T., and 1st and 2nd runner-ups presented their impressive Youth of the Year speeches throughout the evening. All seven of the finalists were on hand and participated in the Gala that culminated with scholarship awards provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Foundation. The Youth of the Year received a $5,000 college scholarship and the remaining finalists were each awarded a $4,000 college scholarship. The most unique item on the live auction block this year? An Hermès Birkin bag!

Photos Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Scottsdale

Mary Ellen McKee, Traci Poulsen, Gwen Hillis, Stewart Martin, Jenna Higgins & Durrell Hillis
Claudia & Hugo Rodriguez
Members of the Scottsdale Charros
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega & Linda Perl
Dr. Sam Swainhart, Dr. Ashley Howarth, Nichole Howarth & Katty Snell 
Mike Kleingartner with Jessica & Jonathan Baffa
Beth Nicastro & John Rapasky
Jennifer Thompson & Jennifer Linn
Gabrielle Rife supporting the live auction fun
