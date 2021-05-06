- Three Moms Leading From the HeartPosted 2 hours ago
- Helios Education Foundation & College Success Arizona Launch $1M in College Engagement ScholarshipsPosted 1 day ago
- Stand Up and Play Foundation Donates Paragolfer to Ability360Posted 1 week ago
- Healing Arizona Veterans to fund treatment of Vets with Traumatic Brain InjuryPosted 2 weeks ago
- Flinn Foundation Selects 20 Excelling Arizona Students as 2021 Flinn ScholarsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Arizona Gives Day Generates Record $7.1M for NonprofitsPosted 2 weeks ago
2021 ‘Youth of the Year’ Honored by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
The Event: Celebrate Youth Gala benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
Presenting Sponsors: Tiffany & Bosco and Meritage Homes
Event Date: April 24, 2021
Venue: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Sunset Lawn
Notable Moments: The 2021 Youth of the Year, Isabella T., and 1st and 2nd runner-ups presented their impressive Youth of the Year speeches throughout the evening. All seven of the finalists were on hand and participated in the Gala that culminated with scholarship awards provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Foundation. The Youth of the Year received a $5,000 college scholarship and the remaining finalists were each awarded a $4,000 college scholarship. The most unique item on the live auction block this year? An Hermès Birkin bag!
Photos Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Scottsdale