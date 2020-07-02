Desert Foundation Auxiliary Announces 26 Debutantes for 2020 at Annual Mother Daughter Tea via Zoom

Posted By on July 2, 2020

On June 10, the Desert Foundation Auxiliary (DFA) held its annual Mother-Daughter Tea in a virtual format for the first time in its 55-year history. The traditional tea is typically held in a member’s home, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety, the event took place via Zoom.

During the meeting, DFA president Colleen Katz welcomed the 26 Desert Debutantes and their mothers. The presentation included the history of DFA, which was founded in 1965, along with the many traditions the organization still adheres to today.  

Madelaine Feldman and her mother, Ashley

Before the event each debutante was sent a personalized basket filled with gifts along with a long-stemmed white rose with the DFA traditional turquoise ribbon for their mothers.

At this time, the Desert Foundation Auxiliary plans to host the 55th Annual Desert Ball on Tues., Dec. 22 at The Phoenician Resort. Proceeds from the Ball will benefit Saving Amy.

This year’s Desert Debutantes are:

Christine Marie Arendt

Grace Taylor Coffeen  

Ellen Amelia Dannerbeck

Katherine Ann Douglas

Madelaine Sage Feldman 

Megan Ashley Gage 

Sofia Rose Garber 

Katherine Maclean Getz

Lindsley Marisa Gifford 

Cristina Jane Glascock 

Erin Nicole Hannen 

Caroline Louise Hink 

Zayla Marie Jacobsen 

Caroline Hope Liebes 

Megan Meta Marty 

Samantha Michelle Maxwell 

Gabrielle Louise Odinet 

Sophia Marie Ohanian 

Madison Marie Osmussen 

Kirsten Elisa Peterson

Grace Rebecca Posorske 

Kenzie Marion Riddell 

Cassandra Anne Seminoff 

Caroline Price Tetlow

Madeline Rose Walker

Katie Rae Weigel

