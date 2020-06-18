Valley+AID LIVE Supports 4 Valley Nonprofits

Innovative broadcast developed with their needs in mind

As the COVID-19 crisis goes on, Frontdoors wanted to find a way to provide help to organizations that will need continued support over the summer and into the fall. The result is a new live-streaming event produced by Frontdoors Media: VALLEY+AID LIVE, what we like call a modern-day telethon.

The first VALLEY+AID LIVE! will take place TODAY — June 18 — and benefit four organizations that provide wraparound services for thousands of Valley children and families: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Child Crisis Arizona, Homeward Bound and St. Vincent de Paul.

VALLEY+AID LIVE will benefit these organizations equally. “It’s a true collaborative community effort with families and children in mind,” said Frontdoors Media publisher Andrea Tyler Evans. The online broadcast will include an online portal for live donations and sharing via social media. All contributions will then be split equally by the benefiting organizations.

For the nonprofits, it is an opportunity to highlight their programs and inspire donations from a new audience as well as current and past supporters. Evans and auctiontainer Letitia Frye will co-host the event live from the Inspired Media 360 studios on 7th Street in midtown Phoenix. All online giving will be facilitated by Fund Duel, a new and innovative online fundraising platform.

VALLEY+AID LIVE will go live from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Can’t tune in? No problem. You can watch a rebroadcast and donate throughout the weekend.

Frontdoors Media invites you to RSVP today and join this groundbreaking broadcast.

RSVP Now