Silver Linings Project Searches for Resilient Small Businesses

Small businesses have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19. However, many small business owners have risen to the challenge by working to adapt and reinvent themselves to survive. Amoroma Productions, a video company based in Chandler, has started working on a documentary highlighting the resiliency of the state’s more than 553,000 small business owners who employ approximately 1 million Arizonans.

To capture stories across different industries, Amoroma is searching for a diverse group of small business owners willing to share their stories in the documentary, which will include perspectives from Arizona’s public and private community leaders. From now until July 17, Arizona-based small business owners are encouraged to share a short video or written submission about how their business has been impacted by COVID-19 and what they have been doing to meet the challenges they’re facing.

“The heart of our economy is reflected in thousands of entrepreneurs who pursue the American dream,” said Kellie Mendoza, producer and co-owner of Amoroma Productions. “We aim to share not only their struggles but their stories of rebuilding and reinvention that embody the American spirit so vividly.”

Amoroma will select small businesses across various industries to capture their candid stories of perseverance to feature in the documentary. Filming has begun and companies selected to participate will be notified by the end of July. Submit stories online at amoromaproductions.com/silverliningsproject.