Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Launches Charity Initiative

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is reintroducing a charitable initiative that will help Valley charities during the coronavirus pandemic. Under a new name, D.R.I.V.E. — which stands for Donations for Recovery & Investment that are Very Essential — is a yearlong campaign focused on supporting and highlighting local causes.

“We are so excited to announce that we will be donating $5,000 each month toward local causes and charities that have been significantly impacted by recent events,” said co-owner Anita Theisen. “To begin the initiative, our initial donation will go to support the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation.”

The dealership selected Phoenix-based Fresh Start as the first charity to help due to the tragic rise in domestic violence that has resulted from the pandemic. Fresh Start Women’s Foundation helps provide education, resources and support for women during difficult times.

“The Fresh Start Women’s Foundation is thrilled to receive the $5,000 donation from the D.R.I.V.E. Initiative,” said CEO Susan Berman. “The funds donated will be used to support the critically-needed programs and services offered to the women served during this time of crisis.”

A new charity will be announced each month with a $5,000 check to follow. The dealership is asking the public to join them each month via emails and social-media posts.

“We hope everyone can also join us in supporting our D.R.I.V.E. Initiative. Each month, we will be encouraging all in our dealership’s extended family to also donate to these incredible organizations. Now more than ever, small businesses and nonprofit organizations need our support to help get through these challenging times,” Theisen said.