KNIX Surprises ‘Teacher of the Year’ with Appreciation Parade, Check for $10K

North Canyon High School English teacher Courtney Thompson received the KNIX Teacher of the Year award along with a check for $10,000 thanks to Arizona Federal Credit Union and the Arizona State Fair.

In a normal year, the honor would be presented at an event with the other nine teachers honored throughout the year, but due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines a car parade was organized to surprise and honor her.

“This is such an English teacher thing to say, but my heart is happy,” said Thompson following the surprise. “We don’t go into this profession for accolades, but I am just thankful a student took the time to nominate me. I love my students, I love to teach and this is just the icing on a triple level cake.”

Now in its eighth year and presented by Arizona Federal Credit Union and Arizona State Fair, the KNIX Teacher of the Month program encourages Valley-wide students to nominate their favorite teacher and why they should be chosen.

Thompson was nominated and selected for numerous reasons, but ultimately chosen because of her efforts to set up a scholarship fund to find donations for seniors to put toward their college tuitions, even donating half of her $1,000 Teacher of the Month check to a senior that she had in class earlier in their high school experience.

She said that in teaching at a Title 1 school, that resources for her students can be sparse and that she believes every little bit counts to help set them on a path to success.

“KNIX, Arizona Federal Credit Union and Arizona State Fair are humbled each year as we learn about all of these great teachers across our Valley and although we wish we could honor all of them, Courtney and her story just stuck out to us this year,” said KNIX radio personality Barrel Boy. “In sacrificing of her time and resources to give her students a hand up is inspiring and we are thankful for her and all of the teachers out there doing great things.”

For information on how to nominate a teacher next year, visit knixcountry.iheart.com/contests/arizona-federal-credit-unions-teacher-of-666614/