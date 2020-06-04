Fry’s Donates $50,000 to Help Feed College Students

Fry’s Food Stores donated $50,000 to the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation (MCCCDF) to address the urgent food needs of students struggling during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was made as part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan to end hunger in communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

“These funds will provide students access to fresh, nutritious food, allowing them to focus on their education,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “Fry’s is committed to serving our communities and is honored to partner with the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation to help ensure no student goes hungry.”

The donation was awarded through the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2018 to address a fundamental absurdity in our food system: 40% of the food produced is thrown away while 1 in 8 Americans struggle with hunger.

Since closing college campuses in March, the Maricopa County Community Colleges District has transitioned to drive-thru food pantries at all 10 campuses. The Fry’s donation will help fund an additional 20,000 meals through these drive-thru pantry sites as well as support the distribution of e-grocery store gift cards to students struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time.

“Closing our campus has created a hardship for thousands of Maricopa Community College students, now without access to campus food pantries. Many of these students face an extreme need due to lost wages from reduced hours or job loss,” said Brian Spicker, Interim President and CEO Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation. “This grant will immediately and directly benefit struggling students to help keep food on the table so they can focus on their education.”