Community Leaders Step Up to Take Action

We at Frontdoors Media stand in solidarity with our Black partners, colleagues, subscribers, friends and all affected by acts of violence and systemic racism. Like many of you, we’ve been overwhelmed by the magnitude of the recent bad news.

Part of our mission is recognizing the power of the Internet to unite people and spread information. So this week we are using our platform to share resources and examples of our community stepping up to process these events and take action.

Pastor Karen Stewart, director of evangelism and discipleship at Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix, is hosting a special web series called “From Surviving to Thriving: Returning to Life After Crisis.” This week she was joined by Pastor Reginald Walton, Roy Tatum and Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr. to discuss protests, police and politics. Click here to watch.

On Monday, “Arizona Horizon” on PBS aired a special hour-long episode examining the protests happening in Arizona. Debora Colbert, interim director of Black Mothers Forum, and others discussed how critical it is to address not just the culture of the police, but our culture in America. On Friday, “Arizona Horizon” will feature community leaders discussing how we can come together to find common ground and heal. Tune in at 7:30 p.m.

In this time of unease, many organizations are reflecting on how they can transform and improve their support of communities of color. ASU President Michael Crow issued this statement calling on the deans, faculty and students at all ASU colleges “to outline new initiatives, new programs and new designs that we can initiate with our own resources and then pursue additional partners in creating and deploying new solutions.”

In these difficult days — with the challenges of COVID-19, civil unrest and economic uncertainty — Frontdoors will continue to amplify the good and shine a light on all those working to make our community an even better place to call home.