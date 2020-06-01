Area Agency on Aging, Duet Team Up to Help Seniors During Pandemic

The Area Agency on Aging’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, “Operation Hope: Helping Older People Eat,” is providing food, water and essential supplies to thousands of older and vulnerable people in Maricopa County.

The program, which launched on March 17, has also provided 100 gift cards for local nonprofit Duet: Partners in Health & Aging staff and volunteers to distribute to grandparents raising grandchildren across the Valley. Duet promotes health and well-being to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandfamilies.

Results through May 26 include:

• Authorizing 1,251 new clients for home-delivered meals

• Receiving 3,490 donated food items

• Receiving 6,000 donated sack lunches from CSAA Insurance

• Distributing 1,812 food boxes and bags

• Purchasing and distributing 275 cases of water, 1,495 dozen eggs, 1,377 loaves of bread, 5,270 fresh fruits and vegetables, 380 1.5-pound packages of cheese and 208 1-pound packages of chicken

• Purchasing and distributing 10,160 rolls of toilet paper, 300 packages of Depends, 675 one-gallon jugs of bleach and pet food

“One positive outcome from this terrible pandemic is how quickly, intensely and consistently our staff, volunteers and the community at large came together to ensure that the elderly and vulnerable individuals we serve were provided for,” said Area Agency on Aging President and CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic. “It shows, beyond question, that our community shares a very big heart.”

The Agency also received many words of thanks from individuals served by Duet, many who used their gift cards to ensure that their grandchildren would have a happy Easter, Kasunic said.

aaaphx.org