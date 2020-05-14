- Virtual Summer Learning Is Here via Several Valley Nonprofits & Small BusinessesPosted 2 hours ago
Virtual Summer Learning Is Here via Several Valley Nonprofits & Small Businesses
Online school is wrapping up for many Valley families and summer camps are either on pause or are very limited. What’s a parent to do? Summer camp at home is here, thanks to several Valley arts and educational organizations. Our team will continue to add to this list as new opportunities pop up.
Start each day with kindness. The Be Kind People Project has an incredible Be Kind Daily page with links to daily schedules, fun videos with The Be Kind Crew and education resources. The Be Kind People Project
Crafting fun! For the 8+ crowd, Arizona Broadway Theatre is hosting Maker Mondays at 3 p.m. on their Facebook page. Each week ABT’s prop master, Mary Rooney, leads a fun and easy craft project using simple items from around the house. Here’s the link to this week’s lesson!
Need more art? Carrie Curran Art Studios in Scottsdale is bringing Summer Fine Art Camp to the comfort of your home. They are offering themed virtual camps starting May 26 through August 6 with morning, afternoon and all-day options available. Carrie Curran Art Studios
Wherefore art thou? It’s time for theater class for all ages! Childsplay in Tempe has a full roster of virtual classes to keep your budding actor busy. Childsplay
The Phoenix Theatre Company has also announced a series of one-hour online theater and dance classes for all ages. The Phoenix Theatre Company
For the younger set, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is now offering Camp in a Box. The contents of each box include an instruction guide, a schedule, project supplies, art materials and access to virtual content that fits in with weekly camp themes. Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Common Sense Media has an incredible page filled with resources for families. Time management apps, games to help critical thinking and audiobook recommendations are just a few. There’s even a podcast called “Parent Trapped” for mom and dad. Common Sense Media
Science class is in session! The Arizona Science Center has seven weekly lesson plans as well as tons of educational videos and demonstrations on their website. Arizona Science Center