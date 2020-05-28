Tito’s Handmade Vodka Supports Virtual Tip Jar for Restaurant and Bar Workers

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has made a $25,000 contribution to an Arizona-based nonprofit that is providing grants to restaurant and bar workers who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Round Another Rally is a national nonprofit based here in the Valley that has started a “virtual tip jar” called the Keep Our Community Strong Fund. The nonprofit has raised more than $1.25 million so far to support workers nationally. The funds are given out through an application process that results in $500 grants to those in need.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka specifically chose Another Round Another Rally because of the ability to direct funds to Arizona workers.

“We are very pleased to be able to support the many restaurant and bar workers here in Arizona who have been affected by this crisis,” said Courtney Bennett, Arizona and New Mexico area manager for Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “Our restaurants and bars are the heart of our communities and the lifeblood of our economy, and it’s important that we help their employees get through this crisis.”

Another Round Another Rally is getting thousands of applications each day from individuals affected by the pandemic. Locally, the organization also supports the Joybus Diner, which provides chef-prepared meals for homebound cancer patients.

To date, Another Round Another Rally has given out more than $550,000 to hospitality workers across the country, with $52,500 of that going to Arizona workers. They have also secured and given out groceries to more than 500 people.

“We can never properly thank all of the wonderful people and companies that have made this effort possible and continue to keep up the momentum providing help to those in the industry facing the most hardship and need,” said Travis Nass, chief operating officer and co-founder of Another Round Another Rally. “We send our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all those helping us to help those hospitality workers that have kept us all happy and fed in better times.”

Donors to the virtual tip jar can specify which state they want their funds to go to and can even select a specific bar or restaurant’s employees. Donations can be made at anotherroundanotherrally.org.

