Scott Jenkins Named Tournament Chairman for 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds, hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, have named Scott Jenkins the Tournament Chairman for the 2021 tournament.

Additionally, The Thunderbirds announced that Michael Golding has been named Assistant Tournament Chairman for the 2021 event.

Jenkins assumes the role of Tournament Chairman after serving last year as Assistant Tournament Chairman alongside Tim Woods. He will guide The Thunderbirds in the planning and execution of every facet of the 2021 event, including sponsorship generation and renewals, security and safety, recruiting PGA TOUR players to the event, community relations, logistics, and development of on-course venues.

“It’s an honor to be named by my fellow Thunderbirds as this year’s Tournament Chairman of the Waste Management Phoenix Open,” Jenkins said. “While we are very proud of the success of the tournament, the focus continues to be on our mission of charitable giving and the tremendous impact it has on the community, especially in our current environment. I look forward to continuing the special relationship we have formed with our title sponsor, Waste Management, and of course all of the players, fans, sponsors and volunteers who make this event ‘The People’s Open’

Jenkins is a Partner with the law firm of Quarles & Brady and his practice focuses on commercial disputes and complex litigation. Additionally, he is Chair of the firm’s local Bankruptcy Group and Recruiting Committee.

As Assistant Tournament Chairman, Golding will aid Jenkins in all tournament-related operations while also preparing to assume the Tournament Chairman role for 2022. Dr. Golding is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon who co-leads the practice of Oral and Facial Surgeons of Arizona. He also is the Official Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon of the Phoenix Suns and Arizona State University athletics, and he surgically manages the Level 1 trauma centers for the Banner Healthcare System.

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open will be held at TPC Scottsdale February 1-7. The 2021 edition will mark the 86th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the 12th as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

