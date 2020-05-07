COVID-19 in the Valley: Community & Nonprofit Updates

- COVID-19 in the Valley: Community & Nonprofit UpdatesPosted 4 hours ago
NEW! DONATION DRIVES & WAYS TO GIVE BACK
Devereux – PPE Drive / Details
Human Services Campus – Details
Phoenix Rescue Mission – Code Red Summer Heat Relief Drive / Details
Red Cross Blood Donations – Details
Senior Placement Services – Details
St. Vincent de Paul – Amazon Wish List
Vitalant Blood Donations – Details
LOCAL HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS
Barrow Neurological Institute – COVID Response Update
TGen – COVID Response Updates & Podcast
UTILITY UPDATES
APS – Community Information
Cox – Community Information
Southwest Gas – Community Information
SRP – Community Information
NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION STATUS UPDATES (in alphabetical order)
ACCEL – Organization Update
A New Leaf – Organization Update
Ability360 – Organization Update
Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits – Organization Update
American Cancer Society – Organization Update
Arizona Animal Welfare League – Organization Update
Arizona Broadway Theatre – Organization Update & Virtual Programming
Arizona’s Children Association – Organization Update
Arizona Humane Society – Organization Update
Arizona Opera – Organization Update
Arizona Science Center – Closed / Organization Update
Arizona Theatre Company – Organization Update & Virtual Programming
Arizona Town Hall – Organization Update
Aster Aging – Organization Update
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona – Organization Update
Catholic Charities Community Services – Organization Update
Chandler Symphony Orchestra – Organization Update
Child Crisis Arizona – Organization Update
Childsplay – Organization Update & Virtual Classes
Children’s Museum of Phoenix – Closed / Updates & Play at Home Ideas
Circle the City: – Organization Updates
City of Tempe – Community Updates
College Success Arizona – Organization Update
Desert Botanical Garden – Closed / Organization Update
Desert Stages Theatre – Organization Update
Dress for Success Phoenix – Organization Update
Duet: Partners In Health & Aging – Organization Update
Esperança – Organization Update
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation – Organization Update & Virtual Classroom
FSL – Support for Seniors / Details
Great Arizona Puppet Theater – Organization Update
Herberger Theater Center – Organization Update & Virtual Programming
Heard Museum – Closed / Organization Update
JDRF Arizona Chapter – Organization Update
Jewish Family & Children’s Services – Organization Update
Junior Achievement of Arizona – Organization Update
Lakeshore Music – Organization Update
Maricopa Community Colleges – Community Update
Mesa Arts Center – Closed / Organization Update
Mission of Mercy Arizona – Organization Update
Music at Trinity – Organization Update
Musical Instrument Museum – Closed / Organization Update
MusicaNova Orchestra – Organization Update
The Nash – Organization Update & Virtual Programming
one•n•ten – Organization Update
Phoenix Art Museum – Closed / Organization Update
Phoenix Cancer Support Network partners with the Joy Bus – Details
The Phoenix Symphony – Organization Update
The Phoenix Theatre Company – Organizational Update & Virtual Programs
Phoenix Zoo – Closed / Organization Update & Virtual Tours
ProMusica Arizona – Organization Update
Save the Family – Organization Update
Shemer Art Center – Closed / Organization Update
Scottsdale Artists’ School – Closed / Organization Update
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – Closed / Updates
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art – Closed / Updates
STARS – Organization Update
Tempe Center for the Arts – Closed / Organization Update
Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights – Closed / Updates
Valley Youth Theatre – Organization Update
WHEAT – Organization Update
YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix – Organization Update
POSTPONED OR CANCELLED NONPROFIT EVENTS (by date)
– SARRC / ARRC’s 22nd Annual Community Breakfast / May 1: Postponed Details
– Herberger Theater Gallery / Have Passport – Will Travel: Photography Exhibition Reception / May 1: Online Gallery Details
– Aunt Rita’s Foundation / RED is the Night / May 2: Postponed to September 12, 2020 Details
– The Madison Center for the Arts / Imagination Gala, 2020: NOLA / May 2: Postponed to the fall Details
– Esperança / 10th Annual Hope Breakfast / May 7: Now Virtual Details
– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Wet Your Whiskers” / May 8: Postponed to October 23, 2020
– Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society / Patriotic Awards Luncheon / May 8: Cancelled Details
PAST POSTPONED EVENTS
– We Are United Luncheon / April 22: Postponed
– Gabriel’s Angels / Unleash the Love Fundraising Breakfast / April 24: Cancelled
– Phoenix Panhellenic Association’s Centennial Celebration / April 25: Postponed to August 8, 2020 Details
– Duet: Partners In Health & Aging / Partners In Compassion Luncheon on April 28: Moved to an online Format, for more information email applebyhoke@duetaz.org
– Frontdoors Magazine / Society of Chairs 2020 / April 29: Postponed to September 30, 2020
– The Derby Social: A Cure for Rett / April 30: Postponed to October 1, 2020 Details
– Nirvana Food & Wine Festival / April 16 – 19: Postponed INFO LINK
– Dress for Success Phoenix / Designer Sale / April 16 – 18: Postponed to September
– Gateway for Cancer Research / Vino con Stelle / April 17: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK
– A Stepping Stone Foundation / 13th Annual Cena y Serenata / April 18: Postponed INFO LINK
– Scottsdale Culinary Festival / April 18: Postponed
– 2020 Phoenix Kidney Walk / April 19: Postponed INFO LINK
– The LPGA Founders Cup / April 19 – 22: Postponed
– 2020 Kids in Focus Exhibit Opening / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK
– Local First Arizona / Eco Trivia Night: Arizona Water / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK
– HonorHealth Pro-Am 2020 / April 3: Postponed to November 6, 2020 INFO LINK
– Sandra Day O’Connor Institute / The Legacy Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to December 18, 2020 INFO LINK
– notMYkid / 20th Anniversary Platinum Celebration / April 3: Postponed to September 25, 2020 INFO LINK
– The Shoebox Ministry / Fill the Shoe(Box) / April 3: Postponed INFO LINK
– Family Promise – Greater Phoenix / “Keeping the Promise” Fundraising Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to October 6, 2020 INFO LINK
– Celebrity Fight Night 26 / April 4: Postponed to October 3, 2020 INFO LINK
– Don’t Be A Chump, Check for Lump / 10th Annual WIG OUT Gala / April 4: Postponed to September 26th, 2020
– Scottsdale Artists’ School / Canvas & Couture / April 4: Cancelled
– St. Joseph’s Foundation / 14th Annual Laura’s Run / April 4: Cancelled INFO LINK
– Human Services Campus / Awareness Walk to End Homelessness / April 4: Now Virtual INFO LINK
– Shemer Art Center / Art in the Garden & Sparkling Tea / April 4: Postponed to October 10, 2020 INFO LINK
– Free Arts / Annual Art Auction / April 4: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK
– Children’s Cancer Network / Run to Fight Children’s Cancer 2020 / April 5: Postponed INFO LINK
– Valley Leadership Man & Woman of the Year Reception / April 2: Postponed
– Childsplay / World of Wonder Gala / March 28: Virtual (more info to come) INFO LINK
– 2020 Make-A-Wish Arizona Wish Ball / March 28: Postponed to August 21 INFO LINK
– 2020 Phoenix Heart Walk / March 28 / At Home Experience – INFO LINK
– Bike MS: Endeavor In the Desert / March 28-29: Postponed or Cancelled INFO LINK
– Herberger Theatre Center / Plated & Staged / March 29: Cancelled
– Arizona Humane Society / Compassion with Fashion 2020 / March 29: Cancelled INFO LINK
– PANDA / “Children Helping Children” Luncheon and Fashion Show / March 28: Postponed to June 6, 2020 INFO LINK
– Jr. League of Phoenix / 7th Annual White Party Presents a Red Carpet Affair / March 27: Cancelled INFO LINK
– Ryan House Community Breakfast / March 27: Postponed to August 28, 2020 INFO LINK
– ATHENA Inspired Leaders (HAIL) Awards / March 26: Postponed to May 19, 2020
– 39th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards / March 26: Postponed to September 9, 2020 INFO LINK
– FSL / Hope in Motion Fundraising Event (Breakfast and Lunch) / March 25: Postponed INFO LINK
– Crossfade LAB with Teresita Fernández and San Cha / March 23: Postponed
– Southwest Human Development / Walk With Me / March 23 – 28: Now Virtual INFO LINK
– A 2nd Act / S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Tell A Real Story / March 22: Postponed to September 13, 2020 INFO LINK
– Phoenix Fashion Week / March 21: Postponed to May 16 INFO LINK
– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Paws Around the Park” / March 21: Cancelled
– Fresh Start Gala / March 21: Cancelled INFO LINK
– Phoenix Blues, Brews And BBQ Festival 2020 / March 21: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK
– St. Jude Evening in the Desert Gala 2020 / March 21: Postponed to May 16, 2020 INFO LINK
– Arizona Diamondbacks / Evening on the Diamond / March 21: Postponed
– ECO PHX EXPO / March 21: Cancelled
– Arizona Tennis Classic / March 16 – 22: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK
– Arizona Opera / Gala Luncheon 2020 / March 14: Postponed
– 10th Annual Kino Border Initiative Dinner / March 14: Cancelled INFO LINK
– Hospice of the Valley / AAHA! Art and Wine Auction / March 14: Postponed
– Archiepalooza 2.0 / March 14: Postponed INFO LINK
– Homeward Bound / ROOFTOP 2020 / March 14: Postponed
– Italian Festival of Arizona / March 14 – 15: Postponed to October 17-18, 2020 INFO LINK
– 2020 Arizona Foundation for Women / Awards Luncheon / March 16: Postponed INFO LINK
– SARRC / 4th Annual Swirl, Sip & Savor / March 20: Postponed INFO LINK