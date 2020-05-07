COVID-19 in the Valley: Community & Nonprofit Updates

Posted By on May 7, 2020

NEW! DONATION DRIVES & WAYS TO GIVE BACK

Devereux – PPE Drive / Details

Human Services Campus – Details

Phoenix Rescue Mission – Code Red Summer Heat Relief Drive / Details

Red Cross Blood Donations – Details

Senior Placement Services – Details

St. Vincent de Paul – Amazon Wish List

Vitalant Blood Donations – Details

LOCAL HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS

Barrow Neurological Institute – COVID Response Update

TGen – COVID Response Updates & Podcast

UTILITY UPDATES

APS – Community Information

Cox – Community Information

Southwest Gas – Community Information

SRP – Community Information

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION STATUS UPDATES (in alphabetical order)

ACCEL – Organization Update

A New Leaf – Organization Update

Ability360 – Organization Update

Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits – Organization Update

American Cancer Society – Organization Update

Arizona Animal Welfare League – Organization Update

Arizona Broadway Theatre – Organization Update & Virtual Programming

Arizona’s Children Association – Organization Update

Arizona Humane Society – Organization Update

Arizona Opera – Organization Update

Arizona Science Center – Closed / Organization Update

Arizona Theatre Company – Organization Update & Virtual Programming

Arizona Town Hall – Organization Update

Aster Aging – Organization Update

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona – Organization Update

Catholic Charities Community Services – Organization Update

Chandler Symphony Orchestra – Organization Update

Child Crisis Arizona – Organization Update

Childsplay – Organization Update & Virtual Classes

Children’s Museum of Phoenix – Closed / Updates & Play at Home Ideas

Circle the City: – Organization Updates

City of Tempe – Community Updates

College Success Arizona – Organization Update

Desert Botanical Garden – Closed / Organization Update

Desert Stages Theatre – Organization Update

Dress for Success Phoenix – Organization Update

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging – Organization Update

Esperança – Organization Update

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation – Organization Update & Virtual Classroom

FSL – Support for Seniors / Details

Great Arizona Puppet Theater – Organization Update

Herberger Theater Center – Organization Update & Virtual Programming

Heard Museum – Closed / Organization Update

JDRF Arizona Chapter – Organization Update

Jewish Family & Children’s Services – Organization Update

Junior Achievement of Arizona – Organization Update

Lakeshore Music – Organization Update

Maricopa Community Colleges – Community Update

Mesa Arts Center – Closed / Organization Update

Mission of Mercy Arizona – Organization Update

Music at Trinity – Organization Update

Musical Instrument Museum – Closed / Organization Update

MusicaNova Orchestra – Organization Update

The Nash – Organization Update & Virtual Programming

one•n•ten – Organization Update

Phoenix Art Museum – Closed / Organization Update

Phoenix Cancer Support Network partners with the Joy Bus – Details

The Phoenix Symphony – Organization Update

The Phoenix Theatre Company – Organizational Update & Virtual Programs

Phoenix Zoo – Closed / Organization Update & Virtual Tours

ProMusica Arizona – Organization Update

Save the Family – Organization Update

Shemer Art Center – Closed / Organization Update

Scottsdale Artists’ School – Closed / Organization Update

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – Closed / Updates

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art – Closed / Updates

STARS – Organization Update

Tempe Center for the Arts – Closed / Organization Update

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights – Closed / Updates

Valley Youth Theatre – Organization Update

WHEAT – Organization Update

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix – Organization Update

To have information added to this page, please email Jill@FrontdoorsMedia.com

POSTPONED OR CANCELLED NONPROFIT EVENTS (by date)

– SARRC / ARRC’s 22nd Annual Community Breakfast / May 1: Postponed Details

– Herberger Theater Gallery / Have Passport – Will Travel: Photography Exhibition Reception / May 1: Online Gallery Details

– Aunt Rita’s Foundation / RED is the Night / May 2: Postponed to September 12, 2020 Details

– The Madison Center for the Arts / Imagination Gala, 2020: NOLA / May 2: Postponed to the fall Details

– Esperança / 10th Annual Hope Breakfast / May 7: Now Virtual Details

– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Wet Your Whiskers” / May 8: Postponed to October 23, 2020

– Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society / Patriotic Awards Luncheon / May 8: Cancelled Details

PAST POSTPONED EVENTS

– We Are United Luncheon / April 22: Postponed

– Gabriel’s Angels / Unleash the Love Fundraising Breakfast / April 24: Cancelled

– Phoenix Panhellenic Association’s Centennial Celebration / April 25: Postponed to August 8, 2020 Details

– Duet: Partners In Health & Aging / Partners In Compassion Luncheon on April 28: Moved to an online Format, for more information email applebyhoke@duetaz.org

– Frontdoors Magazine / Society of Chairs 2020 / April 29: Postponed to September 30, 2020

– The Derby Social: A Cure for Rett / April 30: Postponed to October 1, 2020 Details

– Nirvana Food & Wine Festival / April 16 – 19: Postponed INFO LINK

– Dress for Success Phoenix / Designer Sale / April 16 – 18: Postponed to September

– Gateway for Cancer Research / Vino con Stelle / April 17: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– A Stepping Stone Foundation / 13th Annual Cena y Serenata / April 18: Postponed INFO LINK

– Scottsdale Culinary Festival / April 18: Postponed

– 2020 Phoenix Kidney Walk / April 19: Postponed INFO LINK

– The LPGA Founders Cup / April 19 – 22: Postponed

– 2020 Kids in Focus Exhibit Opening / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK

– Local First Arizona / Eco Trivia Night: Arizona Water / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK

– HonorHealth Pro-Am 2020 / April 3: Postponed to November 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Sandra Day O’Connor Institute / The Legacy Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to December 18, 2020 INFO LINK

– notMYkid / 20th Anniversary Platinum Celebration / April 3: Postponed to September 25, 2020 INFO LINK

– The Shoebox Ministry / Fill the Shoe(Box) / April 3: Postponed INFO LINK

– Family Promise – Greater Phoenix / “Keeping the Promise” Fundraising Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to October 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Celebrity Fight Night 26 / April 4: Postponed to October 3, 2020 INFO LINK

– Don’t Be A Chump, Check for Lump / 10th Annual WIG OUT Gala / April 4: Postponed to September 26th, 2020

– Scottsdale Artists’ School / Canvas & Couture / April 4: Cancelled

– St. Joseph’s Foundation / 14th Annual Laura’s Run / April 4: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Human Services Campus / Awareness Walk to End Homelessness / April 4: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– Shemer Art Center / Art in the Garden & Sparkling Tea / April 4: Postponed to October 10, 2020 INFO LINK

– Free Arts / Annual Art Auction / April 4: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– Children’s Cancer Network / Run to Fight Children’s Cancer 2020 / April 5: Postponed INFO LINK

– Valley Leadership Man & Woman of the Year Reception / April 2: Postponed

– Childsplay / World of Wonder Gala / March 28: Virtual (more info to come) INFO LINK

– 2020 Make-A-Wish Arizona Wish Ball / March 28: Postponed to August 21 INFO LINK

– 2020 Phoenix Heart Walk / March 28 / At Home Experience – INFO LINK 

– Bike MS: Endeavor In the Desert / March 28-29: Postponed or Cancelled INFO LINK

– Herberger Theatre Center / Plated & Staged / March 29: Cancelled

– Arizona Humane Society / Compassion with Fashion 2020 / March 29: Cancelled INFO LINK

– PANDA / “Children Helping Children” Luncheon and Fashion Show / March 28: Postponed to June 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Jr. League of Phoenix / 7th Annual White Party Presents a Red Carpet Affair / March 27: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Ryan House Community Breakfast / March 27: Postponed to August 28, 2020 INFO LINK

– ATHENA Inspired Leaders (HAIL) Awards / March 26: Postponed to May 19, 2020

– 39th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards / March 26: Postponed to September 9, 2020 INFO LINK

– FSL / Hope in Motion Fundraising Event (Breakfast and Lunch) / March 25: Postponed INFO LINK

– Crossfade LAB with Teresita Fernández and San Cha / March 23: Postponed

– Southwest Human Development / Walk With Me / March 23 – 28: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– A 2nd Act / S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Tell A Real Story / March 22: Postponed to September 13, 2020 INFO LINK

– Phoenix Fashion Week / March 21: Postponed to May 16 INFO LINK

– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Paws Around the Park” / March 21: Cancelled

– Fresh Start Gala / March 21: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Phoenix Blues, Brews And BBQ Festival 2020 / March 21: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK

– St. Jude Evening in the Desert Gala 2020 / March 21: Postponed to May 16, 2020 INFO LINK

– Arizona Diamondbacks / Evening on the Diamond / March 21: Postponed

– ECO PHX EXPO / March 21: Cancelled

– Arizona Tennis Classic / March 16 – 22: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK

– Arizona Opera / Gala Luncheon 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– 10th Annual Kino Border Initiative Dinner / March 14: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Hospice of the Valley / AAHA! Art and Wine Auction / March 14: Postponed

– Archiepalooza 2.0 / March 14: Postponed INFO LINK

– Homeward Bound / ROOFTOP 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– Italian Festival of Arizona / March 14 – 15: Postponed to October 17-18, 2020 INFO LINK

– 2020 Arizona Foundation for Women / Awards Luncheon / March 16: Postponed INFO LINK

– SARRC / 4th Annual Swirl, Sip & Savor / March 20: Postponed INFO LINK

