Local Business Offers Free Tools to Encourage Food Collection Those in Need

A local business is launching a challenge to meet the extreme need that food banks are experiencing across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Runbeck Election Services has launched the Feed ‘em Food Fight Challenge for businesses across the country. Any size business may participate in the Challenge. Registrants will receive a free Starter Kit from Runbeck to help them to initiate a food drive for the local food bank of their choice.

As COVID-19 has swept the country, food banks have been depleted as millions of people have lost their regular paycheck and school food programs have been severely limited. Food banks across the nation need help now.

“We know people are concerned about their communities, but they don’t know what to do or how to get started,” said Kevin Runbeck, Chief Executive Officer at Runbeck. “As a company, we wanted to find a way to encourage businesses of all sizes in every state to help their local food banks, and what resulted was the Feed ‘em Food Fight Challenge.”

Businesses in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Indiana so far have launched food drives through the Challenge. Any business can register for the Feed ‘em Food Fight Challenge at runbeck.net/feedemfoodfight. A business registers and selects a food bank in their own community to support. Runbeck will ship the business a complimentary Feed ‘em Food Fight Starter Kit with a wall banner, posters, and a Tip Sheet to launch their effort. Even though most employees are currently working remotely across the country, this challenge can be run safely with social distancing through drop-off and pick-up efforts.

The employees at Runbeck Election Services are actively participating in the Feed ‘em Food Fight Challenge and collecting donations for St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. The Feed ‘em Food Fight Challenge concludes on June 19, when participating businesses are to deliver all collections to their designated food bank.

