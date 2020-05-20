Linda Hunt Receives Honorary Doctor of Nursing at Creighton Commencement

Posted By on May 20, 2020
Linda Hunt

An honorary Doctor of Nursing was conferred upon the CEO of Dignity Health Arizona, Linda Hunt at Creighton University’s recent commencement.

Under Hunt’s leadership, Dignity Health Arizona has grown into a respected, comprehensive health care system that includes five hospitals and multiple imaging centers, specialty hospitals, physician groups, clinics, freestanding emergency rooms and more.

Almost 1,600 graduates participated in Creighton University’s historical virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 16, 2020. More than 2,200 degrees were conferred during the ceremony that included photos and messages from the graduates, an address by Creighton University President the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, the awarding of five honorary degrees and the graduates’ turning of their tassels at the conclusion of the ceremony.

“Creighton is proud to have Dignity Health Arizona, under the visionary and capable leadership of Hunt, as one of the primary partners in shaping the future of health care and health professions education in Arizona,” said Fr. Hendrickson.  

As a partner in the Creighton University Arizona Health Education Alliance, Dignity Health Arizona is part of the state’s largest providers of Graduate Medical Education.

