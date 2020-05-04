- Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation and Blok Industries Deliver Hazmat Suits to Navajo and Hopi TribesPosted 26 mins ago
ElevateMeD announces inaugural Scholars Program cohort
Scottsdale-based nonprofit ElevateMeD has successfully funded and announced the inaugural cohort of its Scholars Program.
The 2020-2021 Scholars Program features a dynamic group of 10 medical students selected from distinguished partnering universities, each who are from underrepresented backgrounds in medicine.
The ElevateMeD Scholars program is a multifaceted program designed to develop the next generation of physician leaders. Each Scholar will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship for each year remaining in their medical degree in addition to physician mentorship, access to peer network support, leadership development opportunities and financial management education. The applicant pool began with 30 student nominations from partnering institutions. The members of the Board of Directors reviewed their applications and selected this year’s cohort.
The 2020-2021 Scholars Program and their respective institutions are as listed:
Aaron Bia, University of Arizona
Anthony Osifuye, University of Minnesota
Christian Freeman, Emory University
Gabriela Alejo, UT Southwestern Medical Center
Harvey Lewis, Howard University
Kalonji Cole, Charles R. Drew University/UCLA
Louisa Appiah, East Carolina University
Mahdieh Hosseini, Temple University
Shannon Coombs, Mayo Clinic
Shanita Thomas, Wayne State University
The official Scholars Program page can be found at www.elevatemed.org/scholars.
“Of all of the moments filled with various emotions that have been brought forward by CoVID-19, one of the most impactful and sustaining has been the selection process of our inaugural cohort of Scholars,” said Founder Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey. “I have never been more certain that our future is bright. These brilliant medical students embody the drive, resilience, and tenacity that is required to affect change regarding the disparities we see in healthcare.”
ElevateMeD is committed to elevating the field of medicine by providing financial support and mentorship to future physicians.