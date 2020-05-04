ElevateMeD announces inaugural Scholars Program cohort

(From L to R) Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey, Joshua Ellis, Brianna Giles, Dr. Gregory Umphrey, Shannon Coombs, Sophia Ederaine, Johanny Lopez Domiguez

Scottsdale-based nonprofit ElevateMeD has successfully funded and announced the inaugural cohort of its Scholars Program.

The 2020-2021 Scholars Program features a dynamic group of 10 medical students selected from distinguished partnering universities, each who are from underrepresented backgrounds in medicine.

The ElevateMeD Scholars program is a multifaceted program designed to develop the next generation of physician leaders. Each Scholar will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship for each year remaining in their medical degree in addition to physician mentorship, access to peer network support, leadership development opportunities and financial management education. The applicant pool began with 30 student nominations from partnering institutions. The members of the Board of Directors reviewed their applications and selected this year’s cohort.

The 2020-2021 Scholars Program and their respective institutions are as listed:

Aaron Bia, University of Arizona

Anthony Osifuye, University of Minnesota

Christian Freeman, Emory University

Gabriela Alejo, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Harvey Lewis, Howard University

Kalonji Cole, Charles R. Drew University/UCLA

Louisa Appiah, East Carolina University

Mahdieh Hosseini, Temple University

Shannon Coombs, Mayo Clinic

Shanita Thomas, Wayne State University

The official Scholars Program page can be found at www.elevatemed.org/scholars.

“Of all of the moments filled with various emotions that have been brought forward by CoVID-19, one of the most impactful and sustaining has been the selection process of our inaugural cohort of Scholars,” said Founder Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey. “I have never been more certain that our future is bright. These brilliant medical students embody the drive, resilience, and tenacity that is required to affect change regarding the disparities we see in healthcare.”

ElevateMeD is committed to elevating the field of medicine by providing financial support and mentorship to future physicians.

elevatemed.org