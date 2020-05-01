Delta Dental of Arizona Providing $500K in COVID-19 Aid to Arizona Health Centers

Delta Dental of Arizona, through its foundation, is donating $500,000 to the 23 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) across the state.

Community health centers across Arizona are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide care for underserved and uninsured populations.

“Delta Dental of Arizona has a long history of supporting Arizona communities through its foundation, particularly the underserved and underinsured,” said Allan Allford, CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona and Chair of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. “We see community health centers as a critical link to people in need and we have partnered with many dental clinics within the FQHC system. As healthcare partners, we can assist with unrestricted funds to help alleviate the burden of the pandemic on these clinics,”

For the first time in the history of Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, a gift of this magnitude was donated for medical purposes.

“In unprecedented times, we feel the need for unprecedented actions. It’s simply the right thing to do to help these organizations that are shouldering a tremendous responsibility to help their patients,” Allford said.

John C. McDonald, CEO of Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers (AACHC) said, “Delta Dental of Arizona provided every health center with funds they desperately need right now in order to continue the fight against COVID-19. Health Centers are on the frontline of this pandemic. COVID 19 has challenged the wellbeing and health of our communities, but community health centers are committed to providing high quality primary care to the communities they serve. We are extremely thankful for Delta Dental’s ongoing partnership and their contribution to health centers’ obligation to deliver high quality primary care services.”

