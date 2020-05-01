Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Donates Diapers, Formula to Jewish Family and Children’s Service

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Phoenix East Stake, has donated hundreds of cases of diapers, baby formula and baby wipes to Jewish Family & Children’s Service.

Paul Rockower, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, connected the two organizations upon learning that the Church had baby products.

“The COVID-19 crisis is something that affects all communities in the Valley of the Sun, and only by all of our communities working together will we get through these difficult times,” Rockower said. “The JCRC was pleased to help connect Jewish Family and Children’s Service with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to facilitate this much-needed donation for JFCS.”

Items received included diapers, wipes, formula and baby cereal. The items were delivered to the JFCS administrative offices to be inventoried and then volunteers will distribute them to the organization’s East Valley Healthcare Center, West Valley Healthcare Center and the Michael R. Zent Healthcare Center for distribution to the centers’ clients. In addition, JFCS’ Shelter Without Walls, Real World Job Development and Homebased Services participants will benefit from this donation.

“JFCS is thrilled to be the recipient of this generous donation from the Church,” said Gail Baer, vice president of philanthropic services. “Baby products are always in high-demand and have been even more difficult to obtain during this pandemic. We are grateful for their kindness and know the families that receive these items will be so appreciative.”

“We are honored to partner with JFCS in fulfilling our shared religious mission to care for the poor and needy,” said Stake President C.W. Ross. “It is inspiring to see religious and community groups working together to meet critical needs in our community. We are all God’s children and ‘all are alike unto God.’”

Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds.

