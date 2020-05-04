Arizona Sports Organizations Form AZSportsTogether™ to Fund Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

Seventeen leading sports organizations across the state have formed AZSportsTogether™ in a collective effort to provide emergency relief funding.



Each organization offered a unique, elite-level, “money can’t buy” experience and Arizona residents will purchase raffle tickets for an opportunity to win. Proceeds from raffle tickets sales will be donated to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.



Participating organizations include the Arizona Bowl, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State Athletics, University of Arizona Athletics, Cactus Bowl, Cactus League, PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl, Grand Canyon University Athletics, Northern Arizona University Athletics, Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix Rising, Phoenix Suns, Scottsdale Charros and Waste Management Phoenix Open.



The AZSportsTogether.com Coronavirus Relief Raffle is accepting entries through May 22.



The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund provides financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona. The fund focuses in these areas: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel; nonprofit organizations that support the most vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities, and other services; provide low-income students with technology for online learning.

Fans should visit AZSportsTogether.com, where each unique sports package is listed. Raffle entries may be purchased in three price tiers: $100 for 25 tickets, $50 for 5 tickets and $20 for 1 ticket. Fans choose for which prize to place their tickets and winners will be selected at random. All purchases must be made by entrants who are located within the state of Arizona, with an Arizona IP address, at the time of sale.