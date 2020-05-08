Arizona Restaurant Association raises $312,000 for initiative aiding restaurant workers

The Arizona Restaurant Association has raised over $312,000 for its Arizona Restaurant Strong initiative for restaurant workers.

The funds were raised with the help of restaurant supporters as well as major donors Young’s Market Company and UMB Bank. The organization has received 1,200 applicants and has awarded 570 Arizona Restaurant Strong grants thus far.

ARA formed the Arizona Restaurant Strong initiative three weeks ago, a relief fund designed to actively providing funding for restaurant workers that found themselves out of work and out of a paycheck as a result of restaurant closures due to COVID-19.

Young’s Market Company Executive Vice President Mark Billings said, “We at Young’s Market Company and our valued suppliers are proud to be part of this relief effort for everyone effected by the recent events in the restaurant and hospitality community. We will continue our efforts to support the Arizona Restaurant Association to help those who truly need it.”

Young’s Market Company has joined the Arizona Restaurant Strong Relief Fund as a Founding member.

“Once again we are humbled by the response of the dining community as well as large local companies that have come to the food and beverage industry’s aid in this crucial time of need,” said Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri. “We will continue to do all we can to support the industry we love, as the state begins to re-open the economy. Meanwhile, we are still accepting applications for grants to help the hundreds of thousands of restaurant workers in need.”

Restaurant service staff are encouraged to visit www.azrestaurantstrong.com/apply to see if they qualify to receive funds and apply online. Supporters can donate online atwww.azrestaurantstrong.com/donate. For complete details, visit www.azrestaurantstrong.com.