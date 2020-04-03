Thunderbird Charities Donates 32 Mattresses to Family Promise to Help Temporarily Shelter Homeless Families

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that rescues primarily first-time homeless families and their pets and helps them return to independence, received a donation of 32 mattresses from Thunderbird Charities.

This donation is part of Thunderbird Charities emergency funding and support for Valley nonprofits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Family Promise is sheltering more than a dozen families at their day center in south Scottsdale. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Family Promise relied on its network of volunteer churches and synagogues to shelter and feed the families they serve while Family Promise assisted these families on their journey back to self-sufficiency.

However, Family Promise has had to abandon its community-based model in order to protect their volunteers and families from potential spread of the virus.

Family Promise says that the mattress donation is crucial to providing comfort and care to the families that they are currently sheltering.

“When the coronavirus pandemic began, we had to act quickly to ensure that our volunteers and families were safe by halting our regular operations and creating a temporary shelter at our Scottsdale facility,” said Ted Taylor, Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. “The donation of mattresses from the Thunderbirds will help our families feel comfortable in their current lodging as we work with them to navigate this challenging time. We thank the Thunderbirds for their generous contribution.”

familypromiseaz.org