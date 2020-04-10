Tempe Diablos, Voodoo Daddy Steam Kitchen Donate 625 Meals to Tempe Schools

Last week, the Tempe Diablos partnered with Voodoo Daddy Steam Kitchen to donate 625 meals to families in the Tempe Union High School District.

Thanks to a $5,000 grant received by the Kintzinger Foundation, the group was able to use the money and enlist the help of the local New Orleans-inspired restaurant to provide relief to those affected by COVID-19. The group has plans to expand its donation program to ensure that families in need have access to meals during and after this challenging time.

“The Tempe Diablos are incredibly grateful to the Kintzinger Foundation for making this important donation possible,” said Bill Ottinger, president. “Our group, alongside Voodoo Daddy Steam Kitchen, recognizes that no family should go hungry, no matter what their circumstance is. It is our hope that these meals, and potentially more donations in the future, provide some form of relief for parents and their kids.”

Tempe Diablos are available to discuss the importance of giving back to the community regardless of what’s happening in the world, and how community members can support the cause.

TempeDiablos.org.