Stephanie Parra Named Executive Director of Arizona Latino Leaders in Education

Arizona Latino Leaders in Education (ALL in Education) has named Stephanie Parra as its new Executive Director.

ALL In Education, an education advocacy group in Arizona that ensures communities most impacted by education inequities are the ones making decisions for ALL children, is particularly concerned with the substantial opportunity gap in academic success rate for Latino students, which has widened due to COVID-19. As a result, Parra plans to focus initial efforts on listening to affected communities through various platforms, meeting them where they are.

“There is major concern across the education community that many students in low-income households will not have the necessary resources and access to appropriate levels of at-home learning during school closures,” Parra said.

According to the Pew Research Center, about 50% of Latinos ages 18 to 29 – and a similar share of those ages 30 to 49 — say they or someone in their household has lost a job or has had their pay cut because of the coronavirus outbreak. Similarly, 39% of Latinos 50 and older have experienced the same, making them pressing issues that community leaders should acknowledge.

One of Parra’s initial efforts will be the launch of a series of virtual community conversations focused on listening to parents, students, and critical stakeholders in our education community.

Parra is a first-generation American originally from Yuma. She holds a Bachelor’s in Justice Studies and Psychology, and a Master’s in Higher and Postsecondary Education. Her passion for education led her to past roles at Teach For America, Arizona State University, T.W. Lewis Foundation, and the Arizona Education Association. Parra currently serves as the Governing Board President of the Phoenix Union High School District, representing Ward 3.

ALLInEducation.org