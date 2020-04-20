Special Olympics Arizona Launches Digital Platform in Wake of Canceled Competitions

With competitions canceled through May 31 due to Covid-19, Special Olympics Arizona has launched a new way to connect with athletes.

SOAZconnected is a new digital platform that connects Special Olympics Arizona’s athletes, coaches, volunteers, partners and supporters.

SOAZconnected, which launched on April 6, is a virtual strategy created to promote and support the physical, emotional and social well being for not just Special Olympics Arizona athletes, but Arizona communities as well through interactive, web-based engagement opportunities in health and wellness, sports and fitness, arts, and education.

“I had an athlete say to me after we announced we were postponing our competitions, ‘You can’t take this away, if you do, I lose everything’ and that really hit home to me,” said Jamie Heckerman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona. “So I realized how important Special Olympics Arizona was to our athletes and we felt it was important to come up with a new strategy to provide programming that we normally deliver to keep all of athletes engaged, both physically and mentally.”

Some of the virtual experiences already planned include Facebook Live events, e-sports, live and taped fitness workouts and art challenges, while many others are currently in the works. There are also opportunities to interact with “Selfie Sundays,” Instagram story bingo, pictures of the day, athlete spotlights and more.

“That is really the best part and the thing our athletes miss the most, just talking with their friends that they usually see everyday at practice or competitions,” Heckerman said. “We want them to share photos, videos, tips or whatever they feel is important to share with the group and to help everyone stay connected.”

For more info on the SOAZconnected Facebook Group page visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/SOAZconnected/.

specialolympicsarizona.org