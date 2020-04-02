‘Runway’ Event Raises Profile and Funds for GateWay Community College Scholarships

Posted By on April 2, 2020
Eric & Lauri Termansen

The Event: Runway to Success 2020

The Cause: GateWay Community College

Co-Chairs: Oscar De las salas & Lauri Termansen

Technology Sponsors: Troxell-CDI, Vewsonic, Crestron and Maxell

Couture Sponsors: Lenovo and Modern Industries

Event Date: March 6, 2020

Venue: The Clayton House

Fashion Show: Vintage looks by Fashion by Robert Black

Dollars Raised: $75,000+

Notable Moments: GateWay massage instructor and amateur brewmaster, Michael Tapscott, stepped in to help auctioneer Letitia Fry sell the Home Beer Brewing Package to the highest bidder.

Photo Credit: Ben Arnold

Paul Newman & Madonna Hall
Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson
Dr. Steven Gonzales, Nafasio & Dr. Maria Wise
Austin & Diane Hermes
Emcee Carey Pena and the incredible GateWay student Lynn
GateWay EMT Students on the Runway
Rose Marie Sloan
Daniel Lucio
