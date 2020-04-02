Don't miss
‘Runway’ Event Raises Profile and Funds for GateWay Community College Scholarships
Posted By Frontdoors Media on April 2, 2020
The Event: Runway to Success 2020
The Cause: GateWay Community College
Co-Chairs: Oscar De las salas & Lauri Termansen
Technology Sponsors: Troxell-CDI, Vewsonic, Crestron and Maxell
Couture Sponsors: Lenovo and Modern Industries
Event Date: March 6, 2020
Venue: The Clayton House
Fashion Show: Vintage looks by Fashion by Robert Black
Dollars Raised: $75,000+
Notable Moments: GateWay massage instructor and amateur brewmaster, Michael Tapscott, stepped in to help auctioneer Letitia Fry sell the Home Beer Brewing Package to the highest bidder.
Photo Credit: Ben Arnold