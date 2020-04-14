Resident Companies at Herberger Theatre Center Announce Virtual Programming

Several of the resident companies at the Herberger Theatre Center have announced virtual programming to take place during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It wasn’t that long ago when the difficult but necessary decisions were made to close the productions running on all three stages at the Herberger Theater Center,” said Mark Mettes, President & CEO of the center in a statement. “Soon after, all of the performances that were scheduled over the next two months were canceled or postponed. This season’s abrupt end is a stark contrast to everything about last season, which was the biggest in our history.”

Some of the programming being done by resident companies includes:

• Arizona Broadway Theatre: Arizona Broadway Theatre has developed several virtual programs on their Facebook page. As of April 14, they have events available for viewing Tuesday through Saturday.

• Arizona Theatre Company: In place of the live performance, Arizona Theatre Company is streaming The Legend of Georgia McBride online for people to watch from home. You must purchase and watch the video by Wednesday, April 15th. After the video is purchased, it will be valid for 48 hours from the time you begin watching.

• Arizona Opera: Here are a few updates from Arizona Opera’s President and General Director, Joseph Specter.

• Childsplay: Through a variety of classes offered for ages 6–17, professional theatre artists will craft engaging, participatory, and dynamic online drama instruction.

• iTheatre Collaborative: Enjoy this highlight reel from iTheatre Collaborative’s 2019-2020 season.