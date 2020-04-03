Purely Sedona Water to Host ‘Cases for a Cause’ Pop-Up Truck Saturday

Share
Posted By on April 3, 2020

Purely Sedona Artesian Water will host Cases for a Cause, a drive-through pop-up truck, at Someburros in North Scottsdale.

The two local Arizona companies have teamed up in an effort to reach more customers in need, give back to the valley’s essential workers and provide water to those who haven’t had success in grocery stores.

Purely Sedona will set up a drive-through in Someburros’ parking lot where customers can purchase cases of water. For each case of water purchased, Purely Sedona will donate a case of water to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

In addition, every purchaser will receive a 20% off coupon valid at any Someburros restaurant valley-wide.

The truck will be set up at the Someburros in North Scottsdale this Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more locations to be announced at a later date.

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

