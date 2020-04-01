COVID-19 in the Valley: Health, Community & Nonprofit Updates

The Frontdoors Media team is collecting information and status updates from the Valley’s nonprofit community as our state and country take precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. We will continue to update this page daily and hourly as necessary.

LOCAL HEALTH

Barrow Neurological Institute – click here to view status update

TGen COVID-19 Coverage – click here to view status update, informational podcast

COMMUNITY NEWS

APS – click here to view status update

Southwest Gas – click here to view status update

SRP – click here to view status update

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION STATUS UPDATES (in alphabetical order)

ACCEL – click here to view status update

A New Leaf – click here to view status update

Ability360 – click here to view status update

Alliance of Arizona – click here to view status update

American Cancer Society – click here to view status update

Arizona Animal Welfare League – click here to view status update

Arizona Broadway Theatre – click here to view status update

Arizona Humane Society – click here to view status update

Arizona Opera – click here to view status update

Arizona Science Center – Closed through April 7 INFO LINK

Arizona Theatre Company – click here to view status update

Arizona Town Hall – click here to view status update

Aster Aging – click here to view status update

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona – click here to view status update

Chandler Symphony Orchestra – click here to view status update

Child Crisis Arizona – click here to view status update

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix – Closed through March 31 INFO LINK

Circle the City: – click here to view status update

City of Tempe – click here to view status update

College Success Arizona – click here to view status update

Desert Botanical Garden – click here to view status update

Desert Stages Theatre – click here to view status update

Dress for Success Phoenix – click here to view status update

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging – click here to view status update

Esperança – click here to view status update

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation – click here to view status update

Great Arizona Puppet Theater – click here to view status update

Herberger Theater Center – click here to view the status update

Heard Museum – Closed through April 6 INFO LINK

JDRF Arizona Chapter – click here to view status update

Jewish Family & Children’s Services – click here to view status update

Junior Achievement – click here to view status update

Maricopa Community Colleges – click here to view status update

Mesa Arts Center – Closed through April 30 INFO LINK

Mission of Mercy Arizona – click here to view status update

Music at Trinity – click here for status update

Musical Instrument Museum – Closed until further notice click here to view status update

MusicaNova Orchestra – click here to view status update

one•n•ten – click here to view status update

Phoenix Art Museum – Closed through April 6 INFO LINK

The Phoenix Symphony – click here to view status update

The Phoenix Theatre Company – click here to view status update

Phoenix Zoo – Closed until further notice INFO LINK

ProMusica Arizona – click here to view status update

Red Cross Blood Donations – INFO LINK

Save the Family – click here to view status update

Shemer Art Center – Closed until March 27, or until further notice INFO LINK

Scottsdale Artists’ School – Closed through April 19 INFO LINK

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – Closed for two weeks or until further notice INFO LINK

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art – Closed for two weeks or until further notice INFO LINK

STARS – click here to view status update

Tempe Center for the Arts – Closed through March 27 INFO LINK

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights – Closed through April 30 INFO LINK

Valley Youth Theatre – click here to view status update

Vitalant Blood Donations – INFO LINK

WHEAT – click here to view status update

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix – click here to view status update

To have information added to this page, please email Jill@FrontdoorsMedia.com

POSTPONED OR CANCELLED NONPROFIT EVENTS (by date)

– Valley Leadership Man & Woman of the Year Reception / April 2: Postponed

– HonorHealth Pro-Am 2020 / April 3: Postponed to November 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Sandra Day O’Connor Institute / The Legacy Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to December 18, 2020 INFO LINK

– notMYkid / 20th Anniversary Platinum Celebration / April 3: Postponed to September 25, 2020 INFO LINK

– The Shoebox Ministry / Fill the Shoe(Box) / April 3: Postponed INFO LINK

– Family Promise – Greater Phoenix / “Keeping the Promise” Fundraising Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to October 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Celebrity Fight Night 26 / April 4: Postponed to October 3, 2020 INFO LINK

– Don’t Be A Chump, Check for Lump / 10th Annual WIG OUT Gala / April 4: Postponed

– Scottsdale Artists’ School / Canvas & Couture / April 4: Cancelled

– St. Joseph’s Foundation / 14th Annual Laura’s Run / April 4: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Human Services Campus / Awareness Walk to End Homelessness / April 4: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– Shemer Art Center / Art in the Garden & Sparkling Tea / April 4: Postponed to October 10, 2020 INFO LINK

– Free Arts / Annual Art Auction / April 4: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– Children’s Cancer Network / Run to Fight Children’s Cancer 2020 / April 5: Postponed INFO LINK

– 2020 Kids in Focus Exhibit Opening / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK

– Local First Arizona / Eco Trivia Night: Arizona Water / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK

– Nirvana Food & Wine Festival / April 16 – 19: Postponed INFO LINK

– Dress for Success Phoenix / Designer Sale / April 16 – 18: Postponed to September

– Gateway for Cancer Research / Vino con Stelle / April 17: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– A Stepping Stone Foundation / 13th Annual Cena y Serenata / April 18: Postponed INFO LINK

– Scottsdale Culinary Festival / April 18: Postponed

– 2020 Phoenix Kidney Walk / April 19: Postponed INFO LINK

– The LPGA Founders Cup / April 19 – 22: Postponed

– We Are United Luncheon / April 22: Postponed

– Gabriel’s Angels / Unleash the Love Fundraising Breakfast / April 24: Cancelled

– Phoenix Panhellenic Association’s Centennial Celebration / April 25: Postponed to August 8, 2020 INFO LINK

– Duet: Partners In Health & Aging / April 28 Partners In Compassion Luncheon: Online Format, for more information email applebyhoke@duetaz.org

– Frontdoors Media / Society of Chairs 2020 / April 29: Postponed

– The Derby Social: A Cure for Rett / April 30: Postponed to October 1, 2020 INFO LINK

– SARRC / ARRC’s 22nd Annual Community Breakfast / May 1: Postponed INFO LINK

– Herberger Theater Gallery / Have Passport – Will Travel: Photography Exhibition Reception / May 1: Online Gallery INFO LINK

– Aunt Rita’s Foundation / RED is the Night / May 2: Postponed to September 12, 2020 INFO LINK

– The Madison Center for the Arts / Imagination Gala, 2020: NOLA / May 2: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– Esperança / 10th Annual Hope Breakfast / May 7: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Wet Your Whiskers” / May 8: Postponed to October 23, 2020

– Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society / Patriotic Awards Luncheon / May 8: Cancelled 17 INFO LINK

PAST POSTPONED EVENTS

– Childsplay / World of Wonder Gala / March 28: Virtual (more info to come) INFO LINK

– 2020 Make-A-Wish Arizona Wish Ball / March 28: Postponed to August 21 INFO LINK

– 2020 Phoenix Heart Walk / March 28 / At Home Experience – INFO LINK

– Bike MS: Endeavor In the Desert / March 28-29: Postponed or Cancelled INFO LINK

– Herberger Theatre Center / Plated & Staged / March 29: Cancelled

– Arizona Humane Society / Compassion with Fashion 2020 / March 29: Cancelled INFO LINK

– PANDA / “Children Helping Children” Luncheon and Fashion Show / March 28: Postponed to June 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Jr. League of Phoenix / 7th Annual White Party Presents a Red Carpet Affair / March 27: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Ryan House Community Breakfast / March 27: Postponed to August 28, 2020 INFO LINK

– ATHENA Inspired Leaders (HAIL) Awards / March 26: Postponed to May 19, 2020

– 39th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards / March 26: Postponed to September 9, 2020 INFO LINK

– FSL / Hope in Motion Fundraising Event (Breakfast and Lunch) / March 25: Postponed INFO LINK

– Crossfade LAB with Teresita Fernández and San Cha / March 23: Postponed

– Southwest Human Development / Walk With Me / March 23 – 28: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– A 2nd Act / S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Tell A Real Story / March 22: Postponed to September 13, 2020 INFO LINK

– Phoenix Fashion Week / March 21: Postponed to May 16 INFO LINK

– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Paws Around the Park” / March 21: Cancelled

– Fresh Start Gala / March 21: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Phoenix Blues, Brews And BBQ Festival 2020 / March 21: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK

– St. Jude Evening in the Desert Gala 2020 / March 21: Postponed to May 16, 2020 INFO LINK

– Arizona Diamondbacks / Evening on the Diamond / March 21: Postponed

– ECO PHX EXPO / March 21: Cancelled

– Arizona Tennis Classic / March 16 – 22: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK

– Arizona Opera / Gala Luncheon 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– 10th Annual Kino Border Initiative Dinner / March 14: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Hospice of the Valley / AAHA! Art and Wine Auction / March 14: Postponed

– Archiepalooza 2.0 / March 14: Postponed INFO LINK

– Homeward Bound / ROOFTOP 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– Italian Festival of Arizona / March 14 – 15: Postponed to October 17-18, 2020 INFO LINK

– 2020 Arizona Foundation for Women / Awards Luncheon / March 16: Postponed INFO LINK

– SARRC / 4th Annual Swirl, Sip & Savor / March 20: Postponed INFO LINK