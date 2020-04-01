COVID-19 in the Valley: Health, Community & Nonprofit Updates

Share
Posted By on April 1, 2020

The Frontdoors Media team is collecting information and status updates from the Valley’s nonprofit community as our state and country take precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. We will continue to update this page daily and hourly as necessary.

LOCAL HEALTH

Barrow Neurological Institute – click here to view status update

TGen COVID-19 Coverage – click here to view status update, informational podcast

COMMUNITY NEWS

APS – click here to view status update

Southwest Gas – click here to view status update

SRP – click here to view status update

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION STATUS UPDATES (in alphabetical order)

ACCEL – click here to view status update

A New Leaf – click here to view status update

Ability360 – click here to view status update

Alliance of Arizona – click here to view status update

American Cancer Society – click here to view status update

Arizona Animal Welfare League – click here to view status update

Arizona Broadway Theatre – click here to view status update

Arizona Humane Society – click here to view status update

Arizona Opera – click here to view status update

Arizona Science Center – Closed through April 7 INFO LINK

Arizona Theatre Company – click here to view status update

Arizona Town Hall – click here to view status update

Aster Aging – click here to view status update

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona – click here to view status update

Chandler Symphony Orchestra – click here to view status update

Child Crisis Arizona – click here to view status update

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix – Closed through March 31 INFO LINK

Circle the City: – click here to view status update

City of Tempe – click here to view status update

College Success Arizona – click here to view status update

Desert Botanical Garden – click here to view status update

Desert Stages Theatre – click here to view status update

Dress for Success Phoenix – click here to view status update

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging – click here to view status update

Esperança – click here to view status update

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation – click here to view status update

Great Arizona Puppet Theater – click here to view status update

Herberger Theater Center – click here to view the status update

Heard Museum – Closed through April 6 INFO LINK

JDRF Arizona Chapter – click here to view status update

Jewish Family & Children’s Services – click here to view status update

Junior Achievement – click here to view status update

Maricopa Community Colleges – click here to view status update

Mesa Arts Center – Closed through April 30 INFO LINK

Mission of Mercy Arizona – click here to view status update

Music at Trinity – click here for status update

Musical Instrument Museum – Closed until further notice click here to view status update

MusicaNova Orchestra – click here to view status update

one•n•ten – click here to view status update

Phoenix Art Museum – Closed through April 6 INFO LINK

The Phoenix Symphony – click here to view status update

The Phoenix Theatre Company – click here to view status update

Phoenix Zoo – Closed until further notice INFO LINK

ProMusica Arizona – click here to view status update

Red Cross Blood Donations – INFO LINK

Save the Family – click here to view status update

Shemer Art Center – Closed until March 27, or until further notice INFO LINK

Scottsdale Artists’ School – Closed through April 19 INFO LINK

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – Closed for two weeks or until further notice INFO LINK

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art – Closed for two weeks or until further notice INFO LINK

STARS – click here to view status update

Tempe Center for the Arts – Closed through March 27 INFO LINK

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights – Closed through April 30 INFO LINK

Valley Youth Theatre – click here to view status update

Vitalant Blood Donations – INFO LINK

WHEAT – click here to view status update

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix – click here to view status update

To have information added to this page, please email Jill@FrontdoorsMedia.com

POSTPONED OR CANCELLED NONPROFIT EVENTS (by date)

– Valley Leadership Man & Woman of the Year Reception / April 2: Postponed

– HonorHealth Pro-Am 2020 / April 3: Postponed to November 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Sandra Day O’Connor Institute / The Legacy Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to December 18, 2020 INFO LINK

– notMYkid / 20th Anniversary Platinum Celebration / April 3: Postponed to September 25, 2020 INFO LINK

– The Shoebox Ministry / Fill the Shoe(Box) / April 3: Postponed INFO LINK

– Family Promise – Greater Phoenix / “Keeping the Promise” Fundraising Luncheon / April 3: Postponed to October 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Celebrity Fight Night 26 / April 4: Postponed to October 3, 2020 INFO LINK

– Don’t Be A Chump, Check for Lump / 10th Annual WIG OUT Gala / April 4: Postponed

– Scottsdale Artists’ School / Canvas & Couture / April 4: Cancelled

– St. Joseph’s Foundation / 14th Annual Laura’s Run / April 4: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Human Services Campus / Awareness Walk to End Homelessness / April 4: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– Shemer Art Center / Art in the Garden & Sparkling Tea / April 4: Postponed to October 10, 2020 INFO LINK

– Free Arts / Annual Art Auction / April 4: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– Children’s Cancer Network / Run to Fight Children’s Cancer 2020 / April 5: Postponed INFO LINK

– 2020 Kids in Focus Exhibit Opening / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK

– Local First Arizona / Eco Trivia Night: Arizona Water / April 9: Postponed INFO LINK

– Nirvana Food & Wine Festival / April 16 – 19: Postponed INFO LINK

– Dress for Success Phoenix / Designer Sale / April 16 – 18: Postponed to September

– Gateway for Cancer Research / Vino con Stelle / April 17: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– A Stepping Stone Foundation / 13th Annual Cena y Serenata / April 18: Postponed INFO LINK

– Scottsdale Culinary Festival / April 18: Postponed

– 2020 Phoenix Kidney Walk / April 19: Postponed INFO LINK

– The LPGA Founders Cup / April 19 – 22: Postponed

– We Are United Luncheon / April 22: Postponed

– Gabriel’s Angels / Unleash the Love Fundraising Breakfast / April 24: Cancelled

– Phoenix Panhellenic Association’s Centennial Celebration / April 25: Postponed to August 8, 2020 INFO LINK

– Duet: Partners In Health & Aging / April 28 Partners In Compassion Luncheon: Online Format, for more information email applebyhoke@duetaz.org

– Frontdoors Media / Society of Chairs 2020 / April 29: Postponed

– The Derby Social: A Cure for Rett / April 30: Postponed to October 1, 2020 INFO LINK

– SARRC / ARRC’s 22nd Annual Community Breakfast / May 1: Postponed INFO LINK

– Herberger Theater Gallery / Have Passport – Will Travel: Photography Exhibition Reception / May 1: Online Gallery INFO LINK

– Aunt Rita’s Foundation / RED is the Night / May 2: Postponed to September 12, 2020 INFO LINK

– The Madison Center for the Arts / Imagination Gala, 2020: NOLA / May 2: Postponed to the fall INFO LINK

– Esperança / 10th Annual Hope Breakfast / May 7: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Wet Your Whiskers” / May 8: Postponed to October 23, 2020

– Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society / Patriotic Awards Luncheon / May 8: Cancelled 17 INFO LINK

PAST POSTPONED EVENTS

– Childsplay / World of Wonder Gala / March 28: Virtual (more info to come) INFO LINK

– 2020 Make-A-Wish Arizona Wish Ball / March 28: Postponed to August 21 INFO LINK

– 2020 Phoenix Heart Walk / March 28 / At Home Experience – INFO LINK 

– Bike MS: Endeavor In the Desert / March 28-29: Postponed or Cancelled INFO LINK

– Herberger Theatre Center / Plated & Staged / March 29: Cancelled

– Arizona Humane Society / Compassion with Fashion 2020 / March 29: Cancelled INFO LINK

– PANDA / “Children Helping Children” Luncheon and Fashion Show / March 28: Postponed to June 6, 2020 INFO LINK

– Jr. League of Phoenix / 7th Annual White Party Presents a Red Carpet Affair / March 27: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Ryan House Community Breakfast / March 27: Postponed to August 28, 2020 INFO LINK

– ATHENA Inspired Leaders (HAIL) Awards / March 26: Postponed to May 19, 2020

– 39th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards / March 26: Postponed to September 9, 2020 INFO LINK

– FSL / Hope in Motion Fundraising Event (Breakfast and Lunch) / March 25: Postponed INFO LINK

– Crossfade LAB with Teresita Fernández and San Cha / March 23: Postponed

– Southwest Human Development / Walk With Me / March 23 – 28: Now Virtual INFO LINK

– A 2nd Act / S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Tell A Real Story / March 22: Postponed to September 13, 2020 INFO LINK

– Phoenix Fashion Week / March 21: Postponed to May 16 INFO LINK

– Fearless Kitty Rescue / “Paws Around the Park” / March 21: Cancelled

– Fresh Start Gala / March 21: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Phoenix Blues, Brews And BBQ Festival 2020 / March 21: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK

– St. Jude Evening in the Desert Gala 2020 / March 21: Postponed to May 16, 2020 INFO LINK

– Arizona Diamondbacks / Evening on the Diamond / March 21: Postponed

– ECO PHX EXPO / March 21: Cancelled

– Arizona Tennis Classic / March 16 – 22: Postponed until 2021 INFO LINK

– Arizona Opera / Gala Luncheon 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– 10th Annual Kino Border Initiative Dinner / March 14: Cancelled INFO LINK

– Hospice of the Valley / AAHA! Art and Wine Auction / March 14: Postponed

– Archiepalooza 2.0 / March 14: Postponed INFO LINK

– Homeward Bound / ROOFTOP 2020 / March 14: Postponed

– Italian Festival of Arizona / March 14 – 15: Postponed to October 17-18, 2020 INFO LINK

– 2020 Arizona Foundation for Women / Awards Luncheon / March 16: Postponed INFO LINK

– SARRC / 4th Annual Swirl, Sip & Savor / March 20: Postponed INFO LINK

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×