Don't miss
- COVID-19 in the Valley: Health, Community & Nonprofit UpdatesPosted 3 hours ago
- “Hospitality for Hope” Initiative Seeks Hotel Volunteers to Offer Lodging for First RespondersPosted 3 hours ago
- Arizona Helping Hands, Department of Child Safety Supplying Beds, Cribs & Home Essentials for Foster Families Amid Ongoing CrisisPosted 4 hours ago
- Valleywise Health Foundation Collects Essentials for Health Care Workers on Front Lines of COVID-19 PandemicPosted 6 hours ago
- The Arizona Community Foundation and Valley of the Sun United Way partner to deliver COVID-19 grants to Arizona nonprofitsPosted 1 day ago
- Castle Hot Springs Offering Fresh Produce Subscriptions; Donating 100% of Proceeds to St. Vincent de PaulPosted 2 days ago
Lively & Colorful Art Auction Raises Funds for Xico
Posted By Frontdoors Media on April 2, 2020
The Event: Xico’s 32nd Annual Dinner & Art Auction
The Cause: Xico
Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award: The Honorable Janet Napolitano
Premier Sponsor: Bank of America
Ratification Sponsor: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona
Event Date: February 29th, 2020
Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort
Amount Raised: $300,000+
Notable Moment: Part of the evening’s program included the announcement that Xico will be moving to a new space as part of their commitment to support the growth and sustainability of their cultural and educational arts programming.
Photo Credit: Wolfenbear Media