Lively & Colorful Art Auction Raises Funds for Xico

Posted By on April 2, 2020
Donna Valdes

The Event: Xico’s 32nd Annual Dinner & Art Auction

The Cause: Xico

Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award: The Honorable Janet Napolitano

Premier Sponsor: Bank of America

Ratification Sponsor: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona

Event Date: February 29th, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort

Amount Raised: $300,000+

Notable Moment: Part of the evening’s program included the announcement that Xico will be moving to a new space as part of their commitment to support the growth and sustainability of their cultural and educational arts programming.

Photo Credit: Wolfenbear Media 

Jose Cardenas
Honoree Janet Napolitano
Gennaro Garcia & Gema Luna
Oliverio Balcells
Jose Benavides
Luciek Mkrdichian
Mariachi Pasion
