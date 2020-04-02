“Hospitality for Hope” Initiative Seeks Hotel Volunteers to Offer Lodging for First Responders

Today’s first responders are facing tough schedules and even tougher job duties, and many of them are working ‘round the clock to help save the lives of those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To help ensure that those on the front lines of the global crisis have safe places to lay their heads and launder their gear after long shifts, the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association have teamed up to launch a “Hospitality for Hope” initiative.

The initiative, which involves more than 6,500 hospitality properties located within close proximity to established health care facilities (including more than 280 in Arizona), seeks to provide lodging opportunities for first responders in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Army CORPS of Engineers, and local emergency management and public health agencies.

“AHLA’s ‘Hospitality for Hope Initiative’ is just one of the many ways that our hotels are helping those in need in our communities during this time of crisis,” said Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO Kim Sabow. “We look forward to working with all interested parties, including local and state officials, and the federal government to find innovative solutions to make it through this critical time together.”

AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers noted that Arizona’s hospitality businesses had a long history of supporting the communities that surround them.

“As an industry of people taking care of people, the hotel industry is uniquely positioned to support and help strengthen our communities and first responders who are on the frontlines of dealing with this ongoing public health crisis,” he said. “Hotels have always been an active member of our local communities, and this time is no different.”

Hotels interested in signing on to take part in the effort may do so HERE.