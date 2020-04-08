Hickman’s Family Farms and Shamrock Farms Donate Eggs, Milk to Kids in Foster Care

On Tuesday, April 7 — Arizona Gives Day — Hickman’s Family Farms and Shamrock Farms, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, donated 1,000 dozens of eggs and 1,000 gallons of whole milk to children living in group foster care homes.

They worked together with AZ DCS to create a drive-through area where group home managers could pick up fresh eggs and milk while abiding by social distancing guidelines. DCS also made special deliveries of eggs and milk to three group home agencies in the Valley along with foster families in Gilbert.

All told, Hickman’s Family Farms and Shamrock Farms’ donation benefited roughly 1,600 children across Arizona.

“The Department is grateful for all of the support from our community partners to ensure the health and safety of the children in care every day, but especially during this unprecedented time,” said Mollie Mesaros, Arizona Department of Child Safety’s foster and adoption recruitment manager who spearheaded the effort with group home managers across the state.

Ensuring children have access to fresh and healthy foods is always a priority for AZ DCS, but it’s especially important now amid the COVID-19 public health crisis. Basic staples like protein and nutrient-packed eggs and milk are critical for growing bodies and minds.

“It is our daily responsibility to keep food in the USA’s supply channels, especially for our vulnerable populations,” said Sharman Hickman, community relations for Hickman’s Family Farms. “We all share the drive to do better for all daily.”

For their part, family-owned and -operated Shamrock Farms has been nourishing Arizona families with fresh milk for nearly 100 years. There are many ways to help Arizona foster families at this time. Visit change2lives.com for information about volunteering, foster care and adoption, or consider donating a high-needs item from AZ DCS’ Amazon Wish List.