Hats & Love for UCP filled ‘Wine, Women & Horses’ Event at Turf Paradise

Posted By on April 9, 2020
Syleste Rodriguez & Brenda Hanserd

The Event: Wine, Women & Horses

The Cause: UCP of Central Arizona

Event Sponsors: American Title Service Agency, AmeriFirst Financial, Santalucia Team, Turf Paradise, Hensley Beverage Company, Circle K, Jenning Strouss, The Davis Team, CareTransit, Swoon, Warnock MacKinlay Law, Fairway Mortgage and Knoodle

Event Date: February 29, 2020

Venue: Turf Paradise

Notable Moments: The sold-out event included the fun of 8 live horse races (with optional betting), a lively hat contest and a lovely luncheon in the private Turf Club overlooking the track.

Photos Courtesy of UCP of Central Arizona

Karla Garsha
Rosaria Cain
Judy Tourek
“Best Ensemble” Finalists
“Best Hat” Finalist
