Don't miss
- COVID-19 in the Valley: Health, Community & Nonprofit UpdatesPosted 6 hours ago
- Two Local Chefs Step Up to Provide Weekly Meals to Food Service WorkersPosted 6 hours ago
- Arizona Gives Day Raises Nearly $4.8 Million for NonprofitsPosted 23 hours ago
- Hickman’s Family Farms and Shamrock Farms Donate Eggs, Milk to Kids in Foster CarePosted 23 hours ago
- Ivy Foundation Makes $5 Million Contribution To Arizona Coronavirus Relief FundPosted 6 days ago
- Thunderbird Charities Donates 32 Mattresses to Family Promise to Help Temporarily Shelter Homeless FamiliesPosted 6 days ago
Hats & Love for UCP filled ‘Wine, Women & Horses’ Event at Turf Paradise
Posted By Frontdoors Media on April 9, 2020
The Event: Wine, Women & Horses
The Cause: UCP of Central Arizona
Event Sponsors: American Title Service Agency, AmeriFirst Financial, Santalucia Team, Turf Paradise, Hensley Beverage Company, Circle K, Jenning Strouss, The Davis Team, CareTransit, Swoon, Warnock MacKinlay Law, Fairway Mortgage and Knoodle
Event Date: February 29, 2020
Venue: Turf Paradise
Notable Moments: The sold-out event included the fun of 8 live horse races (with optional betting), a lively hat contest and a lovely luncheon in the private Turf Club overlooking the track.
Photos Courtesy of UCP of Central Arizona