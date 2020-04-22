Goodwill delivers over 9,000 pounds of canned food and pantry items to St. Vincent de Paul

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona delivered more than 9,000 pounds of canned food and pantry items to St. Vincent de Paul on April 22.

Throughout the year, Goodwill has food donation bins in their stores to help various food banks. St. Vincent de Paul has committed to feeding and helping the most vulnerable in the community during COVID-19. They are providing packaged meals to-go in their dining rooms and this donation of more than 9,000 pounds of canned food items will be used immediately.

”We partner with various charities throughout the year,” said Courtney Nelson, Vice President of marketing and communications for Goodwill. “We realized there’s no better time to donate to St. Vincent de Paul, so they can continue to feed families throughout our community. Our team is very excited to drop off the food at their location. We’re all in this together and it’s nice to see our nonprofit community working together to help each other during these difficult times.”